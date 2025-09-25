2025-26 Women's Hockey East Preseason Preview and Power Rankings
The 2025-26 women's college hockey season is here as Boston College has an opening-night game at Minnesota, and New Hampshire is hosting Mercyhurst.
Here's a look at the always-difficult Hockey East this season:
1. Boston University Terriers
Preseason Coaches Poll: 2nd (5 first place votes tied for most)
Preseason USCHO National Ranking: 11th (95 points)
2024-25: 24-12-2 (18-7-2, 2nd in HE), Won Hockey East Tournament 3-2 (OT) vs Northeastern
2025 National Tournament: Lost in regional semifinal 3-1 to No. 9 Clarkson
Player to watch: Sydney Healy, Sr. Forward
After being named to the All-Hockey East Third Team following the conclusion of the regular season, Healy stepped up her game and was the star of the Hockey East tournament, winning tournament MVP honors following an overtime winner in the championship game. The Ontario native posted 23 points last season, including at least one against all but one Hockey East opponent.
Transfer to watch: Ella Belfry, Jr. Defender (Colgate)
After 56 games and 10 points at Colgate, the blue liner makes the move to Hockey East. The Ontario native is more of a traditional defensewomen but showed significant improvements in her on-puck skills last season and looks to continue to build over the next two years at BU.
Storyline to follow: How do the Terriers replace Tamara Giaquinto in their quest to repeat?
The All-Hockey East First teamer departs after an illustrious career for the Terriers and will certainly be missed. The Hockey East Defender of the Year led all Terrier blueliners with 18 points. In addition Giaquinto quarterbacked the powerplay last season, with that responsibility possibly falling on Keira Healy in 2025-26.
2. Connecticut Huskies
Preseason Coaches Poll: 1st (5 first place votes tied for most)
Preseason USCHO National Ranking: 12th
2024-25: 22-12-2 (19-6-2, 1st in HE), Lost 3-1 in Hockey East Semifinals to #5 Northeastern
Player to watch: Claire Murdoch, Fr. Forward
Unanimously selected as the Hockey East Rookie of the Year, Murdoch broke on the scene with 12 goals and 24 points, both the most among Hockey East freshman. Also selected to the All-Hockey East second team, Murdoch registered a +20 in Hockey East games which led all skaters in the conference and managed to evade the penalty box all season.
Transfer to watch: Julia Pellerin, Jr. Forward (Boston College)
Coming off a regular season conference championship UConn already was set to be one of the favorites and the portal certainly did not diminish those odds. There may be no bigger addition anywhere in the conference than Julia Pellerin for the Huskies, as the conference’s leading scorer will be wearing the blue and grey this season after 20 goals, 16 assists, 36 points, and an All-Hockey East nod in 2024-25.
Storyline to follow: Can the Huskies get over heartbreak at home in 2025?
UConn seemed to be set up perfectly for a run in the Hockey East tournament, with the Huskies clinching top seed in a dramatic regular season ending sweep of Boston University and the championship game set to be played in Storrs after it was announced at the start of the season. It didn’t even get that far for Connecticut, as after dispatching basement dwelling Merrimack in the quarterfinals, it was Husky on Husky crime as fifth seeded Northeastern took out UConn 3-1 in the conference semifinals.
3. Northeastern Huskies
Preseason Coaches Poll: 3rd
Preseason USCHO National Ranking: 15th
2024-25: 22-14-1 (15-11-1, 5th in HE), Lost 3-2 (OT) in Hockey East Final to Boston University
Player to watch: Lisa Jönsson, So. Goaltender
The Sweden native broke onto the scene after taking over the starting job partway through the season and did not look back. Jönsson led all freshmen nationally with a 1.61 GAA, .938 save percentage, and seven shutouts, culminating in her being named to the All-USCHO Rookie Team. The former MODO goaltender excelled in tournament play, claiming the Beanpot MVP and became only the second freshman goaltender in Northeastern history to win multiple conference tournament games.
Transfer to watch: None
Northeastern Huskies were one of two Hockey East schools that opted not to add a transfer to their roster, trusting homegrown talent to lead the way.
Storyline to follow: Can Northeastern find success beyond The Beanpot?
Just a couple years ago in the spring of 2023, Northeastern found themselves in the Frozen Four after a Hockey East championship won on home ice over Providence and a regional final win on the road at Yale. Since then March has brought nothing but heartbreak for the Huskies who have fallen in back to back conference championships, both in overtime. Now Dave Flint’s squad returns a core built around Lisa Jönsson, Éloïse Caron, and Lily Shannon that has more than enough talent to get over the hump.
4. Boston College Eagles
Preseason Coaches Poll: 4th
Preseason USCHO National Ranking: Receiving Votes (16th overall)
2024-25: 21-13-2 (16-9-2, 3rd in HE), Lost 3-2 (2 OT) in Hockey East Semifinal to Boston University
Player to watch: Sammy Taber, Jr. Forward
After winning Hockey East Rookie of the Year in 2023-23, Taber was at times overshadowed in her sophomore campaign by her classmate Julia Pellerin despite leading the team in scoring for the second straight season. With Pellerin’s departure to UConn, it's going to be up to the East Coast Wizards alum to find a way to take her game to the next level and produce more for herself; she’s produced 68 points in 71 games but almost 65% of those have been assists, including 25 of 36 points last season (69.4%).
Transfer to watch: Emma Conner, R-Sr. Forward (Minnesota)
Conner, one of two forwards added to the Eagles roster in the portal alongside Sage Babey, she’ll be tasked with filling a spot in the top-six that was vacated by departures highlighted by Julia Pellerin (transfer to UConn) and Abbey Newhook (drafted by Boston Fleet, PWHL). It’ll be a step up in responsibilities for the Minnesota native, who leaves last season’s runner-ups after five goals last season. She’ll get a crack at her old squad in the season opener, Boston College travels to Minnesota for a two game set beginning tonight.
Storyline to follow: How can the Eagles replace Julia Pellerin and Molly Jordan?
If there has been one knock on the Hockey East’s winningest coach, it's been that Katie Crowley has struggled to retain top talent. The trend of Boston College’s young stars, most notably Patty Kazmaier Award winner Daryl Watts who left for Wisconsin in 2019, heading to the WCHA has been back breaking for a program trying to win its first national championship and break out of the shadow of the school’s five time national champion men's program. Keeping this tradition alive is All-Hockey East second teamer Molly Jordan who was the top defensewomen on the Eagles’ roster a year ago, now suiting up for preseason #2 Minnesota. Perhaps more concerning may have been the fact that this trend went beyond departures to the WCHA; leading goal scorer Julia Pellerin entered the portal and only went 90 minutes down the road to UConn. To Crowley’s credit she was able to stem the bleeding as those were the only two transfers to leave and Boston College were able to maintain starting goalie Grace Campbell and leading scorer Sammy Taber.
5. Providence Friars
Preseason Coaches Poll: 5th
Preseason USCHO National Ranking: Receiving Votes (18th)
2024-25: 20-12-3 (16-9-2, 4th in HE), Lost 3-2 in Hockey East Quarterfinal to Northeastern
Player to watch: Reichen Kirchmair, Sr. Forward
Kirchmair led the Friars with 19 goals, 18 assists, and 37 points last season, on her way to being the first Friar to win the conference’s most valuable player award in almost two decades. Perhaps the most overlooked part of the former U18 world champion’s game is her defensive toughness, being more than willing to get into shooting lanes and block shots for Providence. She enters her senior season knowing opponents will be game planning for her while she bears the responsibility of being the focal part of the Friar offense.
Transfer to watch: Taylor Porthan, So. Defensewomen (UConn)
After limited time at UConn in 2024-25, appearing in four games, the Minnesota native will stay in the conference as she heads east to Providence. Porthan was one of the highest touted recruits in the class of 2024, being selected to participate in the United States U19 camp. She gives the Friars an extra defense piece that can contribute immediately with long-term upside.
Storyline to follow: Are the Friars capable of breaking into the conference’s top echelon?
The consensus appears to be that Boston University, UConn, and Northeastern are a cut above the rest of the league, regardless of how they are ranked against each other, with Boston College and Providence looming right behind. The Friars went .500 against this group in the regular season at 6-6, but saw themselves eliminated by Northeastern at home in the playoffs. In particular, it was the two Commonwealth Ave schools that gave them fits, with Providence going just a combined 1-5 against Boston College and Boston University. Providence will need to prove they’re more than a one-woman show to emerge as a contender for a conference championship and national tournament bid and can’t afford the depth and injury issues that plagued them last fall.
6. Vermont Catamounts
Preseason Coaches Poll: T-7 (with Maine)
Preseason USCHO National Ranking: Not ranked
2024-25: 9-25-2 (7-18-2, 8th in HE), Lost 4-3 (OT) in Hockey East Quarterfinals to Boston University
Player to watch: Ashley Kokavec, Jr. Defensewomen
In her first season after coming over from Maine, Kokavec proved to be one of the best defensewomen in the conference. She was second on the team with 47 blocked shots and led Vermont blueliners with 16 points on 5 goals and 11 assists en route to being named to the All-Hockey East Third Team. In addition, she got revenge on her old school, assisting on both goals in a 2-1 victory over the Black Bears. In year two in Burlington, she’ll once again lead the Vermont defensive core as they look to build something special in Burlington.
Transfer to watch: Lauren O’Hara, Jr. Forward
One of the more surprising moves of the portal, O’Hara left perennial national championship contender Minnesota, her home state school, and headed east to join Vermont. The former All-Minnesota honorable mention was a regular for the Gophers, appearing in 77 games for the Gophers, providing valuable depth to a lethal Minnesota offense. Now, she’ll immediately step into a top-six role and is expected to be one of the leaders of the Catamount’s offense in 2025-26.
Storyline to follow: Do the pair of big name transfers make Vermont a threat in Hockey East?
In addition to Lauren O’Hara, Vermont also added Stella Retrum from Penn State. Both players played in over 70 games for two of the game’s best programs, including bringing national tournament experience to Burlington. O’Hara is two-way forward while Retrum brings a goal scoring threat; scoring 20 goals and assisting 21 over the last two seasons. When the two Minnesota natives opted to commit to Vermont, it turned heads in the conference and now will get a chance to prove that they can lead the Catamounts offense in 2025-26.
7. Maine Black Bears
Preseason Coaches Poll: T-7th (with Vermont)
Preseason USCHO National Ranking: Not ranked
2024-25: 11-21-3 (10-14-3, 6th in HE), Lost 4-3 in Hockey East Quarterfinals to Boston College
Player to watch: Lily Fetch, Jr. Forward
Fetch tied for the team lead in both goals and points with eight and 15 respectively and is primed to take another step forward this season. In addition, the Minnesota native also led the team with three game winning goals in 2024-25 after leading all Black Bear freshmen with 11 points in 2023-34. She’ll once again be the focal point of the offense and has a chance at double-digit goals and 20 plus points this season.
Transfer to watch: NONE
The Maine Black Bears were one of two Hockey East schools that opted not to add a transfer to their roster.
Storyline to follow: Will Maine regret not going the portal route to fortify the roster?
Eight teams in the conference found potential difference makers in the portal, especially those teams that are expected to be in the positions around Maine in the standings; Vermont made a pair of experienced additions from nationally renowned programs, New Hampshire infused some young talent into their forward group, and Merrimack was the most active in Hockey East with six additions. There were a pair of teams that stood pat, now facing two completely different situations. Northeastern did not make an addition but returned a young, talented core who will look to develop internally as they compete for a championship. It's not quite as positive of an outlook for Maine, the Black Bears certainly could have used one or two more impact players as they look to break into the top half of the conference. If Molly Engstrom can get the most out of her roster, it will be a successful 2025-26, if not it’ll leave Black Bear fans second guessing and wondering what could have been with a little more talent.
8. New Hampshire Wildcats
Preseason Coaches Poll: 6th
Preseason USCHO National Ranking: Not ranked
2024-25: 15-17-3 (11-14-2, 7th in HE), Lost 3-1 in Hockey East Opening Road to Merrimack
Player to watch: Alyson Hush, Sr. Forward
Hush comes into the 2025-26 season as the team's leading returner in goals, 11, and points, 14. Her 11 goals were second on the team, only trailing the 12 posted by All-Hockey East Third teamer Kira Juodikis. Now with most of the veteran core graduated, it will be on the Ontario native to take the reins of the offense in her senior campaign.
Transfer to watch: Addison Spitz, So. Forward (Colgate)
After appearing in 35 games, posting four points on three goals and an assist, as a freshman for Colgate, Spitz heads to Durham. Prior to Colgate, she played for one of the best club teams in the country in Detroit Little Caesars, posting 67 goals, 74 assists, and 141 points in just 63 games her senior season.
Storyline to follow: How do the Wildcats replace graduating offensive production?
No team in the conference relied as heavily on seniors and graduate students as New Hampshire last season. Now the Wildcats will have to adapt to life without Juodikis, Boucher, Verrier, Truter, and Alvarez; the five leaders in points last season. Alyson Hush is back this season but besides her Head Coach Hilary Witt will need to see some of her younger forwards take a step up in production and responsibility.
9. Holy Cross Crusaders
Preseason Coaches: 9th
Preseason USCHO National Ranking: Not ranked
2024-25: 10-20-4 (6-17-4, 9th in HE), Lost 3-2 (OT) in Hockey East Opening Round to Vermont
Player to watch: Abby Hornung, Sr. Goaltender
The All-Hockey East Second Team selection posted a sub-two goals against average, doing her best to keep the Crusaders afloat as low goal output hindered her and the teams record. Despite setting the program record for GAA in the Hockey East era, she only accumulated just a 7-15-3 record. If she can repeat her .940 save percentage and 1.90 GAA this season, Holy Cross will be in a position to take a step forward.
Transfer to watch: Skyler Sharfam, R-Fr., Defensewomen (Boston College)
Sharfam did not appear in a game last season for Boston College last season but projects to play significant minutes for the Crusaders this year. Prior to enrolling at Boston College, she posted 22 points for North American Hockey Academy in 2023-24.
Storyline to follow: Did the Crusaders do enough to fix offensive woes?
In 2024-25 Holy Cross finished 39th (of 44) nationally and 9th (of 10) in Hockey East goal scoring, posting just 54 goals in 34 games (1.59 goals). The Crusaders faded after a relatively high scoring first month, scoring just 20 goals in their last 20 games, being held scoreless 7 times in that stretch. Despite this, Holy Cross did not add a forward in the portal, instead hoping that development and retention will lead to a more productive 2025-26.
10. Merrimack Warriors
Preseason Coaches: 10th
Preseason USCHO National Ranking: Not ranked
2024-25: 9-23-4 (5-18-4, 10th in HE), Lost in Hockey East Quarterfinals 4-0 to #1 UConn
Player to watch: Maria Lindberg, Jr. Forward
Lindberg led the Warriors with 11 goals and tied for the team lead with 19 points in 2024-25; she’ll have to step up her game to replace Sage Babey (3rd on team with 16 points) who departed for Boston College this offseason. The Jonstorp, Sweden native has been part of her country's national setup up to the U22 level and has attended the Olympic offensive Sweden development camp, so a future beyond the Warriors could be in the cards for the junior.
Transfer to watch: Kathryn Karo, Sr. Forward (Stonehill)
Karo brings 114 games of experience with her, including the 2024 NEWHA championship game where she led the Skyhawks to a conference title, to North Andover and should be an instant impact player. The 2022 MIAA player of the year posted the third most points on Stonehill’s roster last season with 17 and tied for the lead in assists with 12.
Storyline to follow: Can the Warriors find consistency?
In 2024-25, Merrimack struggled throughout the year but flashes of brilliance saw them pick up three marquee wins; beating Penn State at a neutral site and taking care of Boston College and Providence at home. Promising showings in these games will give the fans in North Andover hope for something more in 2024-25 but they will not be satisfied with another last place finish where the team’s longest win streak was just two games (weekend sweeps of Vermont and Lindenwood). After the latter of those two six-point weekends.