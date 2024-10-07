2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Player Profile: Andre Gasseau
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team kicks off its season on Friday, Oct. 11 against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.
As the season draws closer, we’re taking a look and profiling each member of the 2024-25 roster. Up next is forward Andre Gasseau.
Gasseau is entering his third season with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in 76 games and tallied 22 goals and 38 assists for 60 points. During his sophomore campaign, he recorded a +17 rating which was tied for the eighth-highest on the team.
Prior to coming to The Heights, the 21-year-old spent one season with the United States Hockey League’s Fargo Force where he appeared in 60 games and tallied 22 goals and 16 assists for 38 points.
Other stints Gasseau has made include the Los Angeles Jr. Kings 13U AAA, 14U AAA, and 15U AAA teams, Shattuck St. Mary’s 16U AAA, USA Hockey National Team Development Program National U17 and U18 teams, and USNTDP Juniors.
Gasseau is a part of the Boston Bruins organization. He was selected as the No. 213 overall pick (seventh round) of the 2021 NHL Draft.
Quick Facts
Name: Andre Gasseau
Hometown: Garden Grove, Calif.
Year: Junior
Position: Forward
Number: 24
Shoots: L
Measurements: 6’4” 217 lbs
Scouting Report: “He’s a shooter with some flash and instincts,” wrote EliteProspects. “He consistently finds space between the faceoff dots, ready for a one-timer or catch-and-release wrister. Handling skills complement Gasseau’s shooting, as he turns tricky passes into powerful wristers. He catches passes in motion, beats players in motion, and flashes the 1-on-1 skill to watch through a defender on occasion.”