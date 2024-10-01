2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Player Profile: Aram Minnetian
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team kicks off its season on Friday, Oct. 11 against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.
As the season draws closer, we’re taking a look and profiling each member of the 2024-25 roster. Up next is defenseman Aram Minnetian.
Minnetian is entering his second season with the Eagles. During his freshman campaign, he appeared in 40 games and tallied three goals and six assists for nine points. He also blocked 57 shots which ranked the second-highest among the team and recorded a +11 rating which ranked the 11th-highest on the team.
Prior to arriving in Chestnut Hill, the 19-year-old spent two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program where he appeared in 106 games and tallied nine goals and 36 assists for 45 points. In the 2022-23 season, he recorded a +48 rating which was the fourth-highest on the team.
Other stints of Minnetian’s include the Mid Fairfield 14U AAA, Bergen Catholic High, USNTDP Juniors, and USA U18 teams.
Minnetian is a part of the Dallas Stars organization. He was selected as the No. 125 overall pick (fourth round) of the 2023 NHL Draft.
Quick Facts
Name: Aram Minnetian
Hometown: Woodcliff Lake, N.J.
Year: Sophomore
Position: Defenseman
Number: 17
Shoots: R
Measurements: 5'11" 194 lbs
Scouting Report: "Creating advantages for teammates is the core of Minnetian's game," wrote EliteProspects. "In the offensive end, those come in the form of well-timed activation, becoming an additional option or drawing defensive attention to create more space on the rink. When the puck arrives, he avoids point shots, preferring to start give-and-goes, connect with teammates in the slot, or working laterally to draw in the defensive structure before passing through it."