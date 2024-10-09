2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Player Profile: Will Skahan
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team kicks off its season on Friday, Oct. 11 against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.
As the season draws closer, we’re taking a look and profiling each member of the 2024-25 roster. Up next is defenseman Will Skahan.
Skahan is entering his first season with the Eagles after spending two years with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program where he appeared in 120 games and tallied six goals and 19 assists for 25 points. In the 2023-24 season, he recorded a +34 rating which was tied for the fourth-highest among the team.
During that same time frame, Skahan also played for the USNTDP Juniors where he appeared in 65 games and tallied five goals and seven assists for 12 points.
Other stints the 18-year-old has made include the MN Rangers 14U AAA, Shattuck St. Mary's 14U and 16U AAA teams, St. Thomas Academy, Blue Army 16U AAA, USA U17 and USA U18 teams.
Skahan is a part of the Utah Hockey Club organization. He was selected as the No. 65 overall pick (second round) of the 2024 NHL Draft.
Quick Facts
Name: Will Skahan
Hometown: Woodbury, Minn.
Year: Freshman
Position: Defenseman
Number: 26
Shoots: L
Measurements: 6'5" 210 lbs
Scouting Report: "Skahan is a menace for opponents on the ice," wrote EliteProspects. "He forces them to keep their head up to avoid his stick or stumbling into one of his big hits. He defends the zone by keeping an intense pressure on the opposition and he clears the front of the net with ease."