2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Player Profile: Will Vote
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team kicks off its season on Friday, Oct. 11 against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.
As the season draws closer, we’re taking a look and profiling each member of the 2024-25 roster. Up next is forward Will Vote.
Vote is entering his second season with the Eagles. During his freshman campaign, he appeared in 20 games and tallied one goal and seven assists for eight points as well as recorded a +2 rating. His sole score was on Jan. 12 in Boston College's 7-1 win over Providence.
Prior to coming to The Heights, the 19-year-old spent two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program where he appeared in 113 games and tallied 36 goals and 39 assists for 75 points. In the 2022-23 season, he was tied for the seventh-most goals (16), recorded the sixth-most assists (29) and points (45).
Other stints of Vote's include the Boston Jr. Eagles 13U AAA, 14U, AAA, and 16U AAA teams, Dexter Southfield School, USNTDP Juniors, and the USA U18 teams.
Quick Facts
Name: Will Vote
Hometown: Arlington, Mass.
Year: Sophomore
Position: Forward
Number: 22
Shoots: R
Measurements: 5'8" 161 lbs
Scouting Report: "Will Vote's a hard-working, crafty winger," wrote EliteProspects. "His passing skill is at the forefront of his game. He receives pucks, instantly knows the next play, and moves it, hooking, slipping, or saucing pucks if necessary. There's also an off-puck element to Vote's game. He's a disciplined, non-stop worker on the defensive end, applying pressure but never overextending."