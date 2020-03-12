The cancellations due to an outbreak of the COVID-19 or coronavirus continue to pour in. The NCAA today announced that all championship tournaments and spring seasons will be cancelled in the ACC amongst other conferences.

Tournament Cancellations

Earlier in the day while Seton Hall and Creighton were in the midst of a Big East tournament game, many of the conferences began to cancel their tournaments. The two BE schools cancelled their game at halftime. After all the conference tournaments were cancelled NCAA cancelled the big tournament along with all other tournaments. There will be no March Madness this year, and there will be no Frozen Four for hockey.

Of course for Boston College basketball that really doesn't effect them, but for hockey that was big news. BC was a top ten team, and was poised for a big run in the tournament. But the health of the student athletes was of most importance.

ACC Seasons Cancelled

On top of the tournaments, the ACC cancelled all spring season sports moving forward. That means the end of baseball, softball and lacrosse. Per the ACC:

“The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice. The decision was made following consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.”

The cancellation of the upcoming season wraps up all sports at Boston College. BC football's spring practices are now all on hold as well. We will keep you up to date on all news regarding the corona virus.

Statement from Martin Jarmond

“This is a challenging time for all of us and the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and community remains our top priority and concern. We fully support the decision by the Atlantic Coast Conference to suspend all athletic related activities and the cancellation of the Hockey East Men’s Tournament.”