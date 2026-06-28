BC Men's Hockey 2026 NHL Draft Roundup: Six Current or Future Eagles See Names Called

The Boston College men’s hockey program produced more NHL players during the 2025-26 season than any other NCAA hockey program with 28, two more than both Michigan and Boston University.

So it isn’t much of a surprise that the Eagles saw a total of six players either on the current roster or committed to the program selected in this year’s NHL Draft.

That, of course, started with Oscar Hemming, a rising sophomore forward who was taken by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the No. 14 overall pick.

There were no other BC-connected players that fell in the first round, but two were taken in the second, and one landed in the fourth, sixth, and seventh, respectively, to round out this year’s “draft class” for BC.

Here is a roundup of those five additional players who saw their names called over the weekend.

Casey Mutryn | Round 2, Pick No. 38 | Seattle Kraken | Expected start year: 2026-27

A United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) product, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound right winger notched an impressive two goals and three assists in five games played during the U-18 World Championship as the U.S. captain.

In 62 games played last season, he manufactured 18 goals and 28 assists for 46 points, including an additional seven goals and nine assists in USHL play.

Mutryn is the son of former BC football quarterback Scott Mutryn, who started for the Eagles from 1996-98 until eventual Seahawks great Matt Hasselback took over.

Rudolfs Berzkalns | Round 2, Pick No. 58 | Edmonton Oilers | Expected start year: 2027-28

A native of Cesis, Latvia, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound left winger spent the 2025-26 season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL, totaling 13 goals and 12 assists in 48 games played — including 10 points on four goals and six assists in 16 playoff contests.

Make that another Eagle in the second round!



Congrats to Rudolfs Berzkalns on being selected 58th overall by @EdmontonOilers in the #NHLDraft! pic.twitter.com/Nr2bfnoKSb — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) June 27, 2026

Berzkalns was selected to represent his country at the U-20 World Junior Championship, but he only registered a single goal in five games played during the tournament.

Olivers Murnieks | Round 4, Pick No. 124 | Buffalo Sabres | Expected start year: 2027-28

Another Latvian forward, Murnieks spent last season in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Saint John Sea Dogs, producing seven points and 13 assists in 31 games played.

A year prior, he registered 15 goals and 20 assists in 52 games played, along with two assists in five appearances, for the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL.

Murnieks to Buffalo!



Congrats to incoming Eagle Olivers Murnieks on being selected by @BuffaloSabres in the fourth round of the #NHLDraft! pic.twitter.com/oZ8GBMBOKM — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) June 27, 2026

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound lefty center played in both the U-18 and U-20 World Junior Championships for Latvia in 2025-26, in which he totaled two points with a goal and an assist.

Roberto Henriquez | Round 6, Pick No. 170 | Boston Bruins | Expected start year: 2026-27

One of two goaltenders of the bunch, Henriquez is keeping the BC-to-Bruins prospect pipeline strong.

Of Slovakian-Dominican descent, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound left-handed glove made 37 appearances for the Green Bay Gamblers (USHL) in 2025-26, in which he generated a 2.22 goals against average (GAA) and a .921 save percentage with a 21-9-4 overall record.

Stayin' home!



Congrats to Roberto Henriquez on being selected by @NHLBruins in the #NHLDraft! pic.twitter.com/qTKTogaaDC — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) June 27, 2026

In playoff competition, he went 0-1-1 with a 2.01 GAA and a save percentage of .897. He was NHL Central Scouting’s No. 34-ranked goalie from North America.

Ryan Cameron | Round 7, Pick No. 212 | Edmonton Oilers | Expected start year: 2027-28

The second netminder in the group, Cameron served as the Cedar Rapids Roughriders’ starter for the 2025-26 campaign, churning out a 2.92 GAA and a .882 save percentage with a 24-11-5 record. He additionally went 0-2-0 in the USHL playoffs with a 3.04 GAA and a .885 save percentage.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound left-handed glove hails from Berwyn, Penn., originally. He was ranked the No. 33 goaltender from North America by NHL Central Scouting.

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