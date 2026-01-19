Boston College Men's Hockey Dips in USCHO D1 Poll After Providence Series

After dropping two games in a row to Providence over the weekend, the Boston College men’s hockey program fell in the USCHO NCAA Division I men’s hockey rankings from No. 12 to No. 15. The Friars, who were ranked No. 14 heading into the two-game series, jumped to No. 11.

The Eagles (11-8-1, 7-5-0 Hockey East) started the season ranked at No. 6 but have dropped as far as No. 18 (Nov. 3, 2025).

On Friday, BC suffered a 4-3 loss in overtime, which gave it a point in the Hockey East standings despite not finishing on top. The Eagles picked up zero points on Saturday, however, as Providence earned the series sweep with a 4-3 victory in regulation — the loss marked the first time that the Friars have defeated BC twice in a weekend series since 2002.

The two defeats could not have happened more differently, however.

Friday, the Eagles outshot Providence 46-19 and were punished by costly turnovers either in the defensive or neutral zone. But on Saturday, the Friars stormed past BC in the first period, 3-1, and never took their foot off the gas.

“We won both or lost ‘em both, we’re going the same way,” BC head coach Greg Brown told Boston College Eagles On SI after Saturday’s contest. “I mean, there’s still so much important hockey to go. You lose, you can figure out things you have to tweak to get better.”

Coming up, the Eagles are scheduled for another home-and-away series against New Hampshire this weekend.

The first game will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. ET in Chestnut Hill, Mass., and the second is on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET in Durham, N.H.

BC then has one matchup left before the first round of The Beanpot — in which it will face Harvard in the first round — which is against rival Boston University on Friday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. on the road.

USCHO Division I Men’s Poll, Jan. 19:

Team (first-place votes) | record | points | last poll

1. Michigan (49) | 20-4-0 | 998 | 1

2. Michigan State | 17-5-0 | 938 | 4

3. Western Michigan (1) | 16-6-0 | 864 | 3

4. North Dakota | 18-6-0 | 812 | 5

5. Wisconsin | 15-5-2 | 783 | 2

6. Quinnipiac | 18-4-2 | 724 | 7

7. Minnesota Duluth | 17-7-0 | 708 | 6

8. Penn State | 16-6-0 | 681 | 8

9. Denver | 13-10-2 | 575 | 9

10. Dartmouth | 14-4-1 | 519 | 10

11. Providence | 13-7-2 | 503 | 14

12. Cornell | 12-5-0 | 412 | 13

13. UConn | 13-7-3 | 375 | 11

14. Augustana | 16-6-3 | 347 | 15

15. Boston College | 11-8-1 | 321 | 12

16. St. Thomas | 14-7-3 | 225 | 19

17. Maine | 12-9-2 | 223 | 16

18. Boston University | 12-10-1 | 116 | 20

19. Michigan Tech | 16-8-2 | 105 | NR

20. Minnesota State | 12-8-5 | 82 | 17

Others receiving votes: Northeastern (48), St. Cloud State (47), Union (17), Arizona State (13), Miami (13), Massachusetts (12), Bentley (11), Princeton (10), Harvard (8), Colorado College (5), Bemidji State (2), New Hampshire (2), RIT (1).

