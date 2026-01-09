Live Updates: No. 13 Boston College Men's Hockey Hosts Stonehill in Exhibition Game

For the first time in over a month, the Boston College men’s hockey program is set to play on home ice at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., with an exhibition matchup against Stonehill College.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on ESPN+.

The No. 13 Eagles (11-6-1, 7-3-0) are coming off a win in the consolation round of the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off in Milwaukee, Wis., against Lake Superior State after falling to No. 6 Western Michigan, 5-3, in the first round of the mid-season tournament over the holiday break.

BC’s roster was not fully equipped in both contests, however, as sophomore forward James Hagens and Teddy Stiga, along with freshman defenseman Luka Radivojevic, were in Minnesota for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship — Hagens and Stiga for Team USA and Radivojevic for Team Slovakia.

The Eagles also made a pair of mid-season moves over the break, adding freshman defenseman Oscar Hemming — a 6-foot-4, 200-pound blueliner who notched two assists in his second career game — from the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) before losing freshman forward Gavin Cornforth to the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

The Skyhawks (4-13-2) are coming into Friday’s exhibition game riding a four-game unbeaten streak with two wins against Alaska Anchorage followed by a win and a tie against St. Lawrence.

First Period:

GOAL - Teddy Stiga lights the lamp with a one-timer from the low point of the left circle on an assist from James Hagens. All three of the Eagles' goals have been snipes. Boston College 3, Stonehill 0 [9:35].

8:26 - The Eagles have gained two power-play opportunities in the first 10 minutes of the game. The latest is on Stonehill's Cole Melady.

GOAL - BC's points leader James Hagens rips in a one-timer from the top of the left circle on an assist from Will Skahan from the opposite side of the point. Boston College 2, Stonehill 0 [6:38].

GOAL - Lukas Gustafsson gets the Eagles on the board first with his third goal of the year from point-blank range. Boston College 1, Stonehill 0 [2:35].

Pregame:

Stonehill head coach David Berard is the father of BC captain Brady Berard.

Below are the lines for the Boston College Eagles for Friday's exhibition game. Defenseman Oscar Hemming and forwards Will Moore, Andre Gasseau, and Oskar Jellvik are out.

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Stonehill (Exhibition):

Who: Boston College Eagles and Stonehill Skyhawks

When: Friday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Stonehill: The Skyhawks were undefeated in their road series with the St. Lawrence Saints from Jan. 2-3. Stonehill won the opener 6-2 and tied the finale 3-3, however won the shootout.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a 4-3 win over the Lake Superior State Lakers on Dec. 29 in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off to take third place.

Latest USCHO Rankings:

Michigan (46)- 995, 16-4-0 Michigan State (2)- 908, 14-4-0 Wisconsin (1)- 866, 13-3-2 North Dakota- 854, 16-4-0 Minnesota Duluth- 784, 14-6-0 Western Michigan (1)- 776, 14-6-0 Denver- 662, 12-7-2 Quinnipiac- 648, 14-4-2 Penn State- 578, 12-6-0 UConn- 517, 11-5-3 Dartmouth- 463, 12-4-0 Maine- 411, 12-7-2 Boston College- 410, 11-6-1 Cornell- 328, 9-4-0 Minnesota State- 298, 12-5-5 Northeastern- 231, 10-7-0 Augustana- 173, 12-6-3 Providence- 157, 9-7-2 Boston University- 101, 9-8-1 Princeton- 83, 10-4-0

