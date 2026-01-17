Live Updates: No. 12 Boston College Men's Hockey at No. 14 Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Boston College men’s hockey program is looking to bounce back from Friday’s 4-3 overtime loss to No. 14 Providence at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., with a second straight matchup against the Friars on Saturday night.

The No. 12 Eagles (11-7-1, 7-4-0 Hockey East) outshot Providence (12-7-2, 7-3-1) 46-19 in the defeat, but costly turnovers in dangerous quadrants of the ice ultimately sank their chances.

In the three-on-three extra period, BC defenseman Lukas Gustafsson attempted to break out of the Eagles’ defensive zone with a pass up the middle, but the puck was intercepted by Logan Sawyer in the slot. The Friars’ forward proceeded to toe-drag the puck around Gustafsson before sliding a wristshot through BC goaltender Louka Cloutier’s five-hole.

Sawyer said good night ✌️ pic.twitter.com/zug9egrFRs — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) January 17, 2026

Freshman forward Will Moore tied the game at three apiece at the 11:18 mark of the third frame with a backhand shot in the crease, but the Eagles could not capitalize on their momentum.

Brady Berard and Teddy Stiga were BC’s additional goal scorers, while Landan Resendes, Aram Minnetian, Stiga, and Andre Gasseau (2) picked up the assists.

At 22 points, Providence is tied with BC in the Hockey East standings in second place. No. 11 UConn leads the conference with 28 points and a 9-4-1 conference record.

The Eagles lead the all-time series against the Friars 123-55-16.

Live Updates:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].

Pregame:

BC head coach Greg Brown is using the same exact lines that he sent on the ice for Friday's contest. James Hagens, who has typically played center, remains on the wing alongside Jake Sondreal and Will Vote on the Eagles' top line, and freshman Oscar Hemming, who joined BC during the holiday break, is playing with Dean Letourneau and Ryan Conmy on the second line. Forward Oskar Jellvik is still out of the lineup.

📍Hello from Providence!



Tonight’s matchup: No. 12 Boston College men’s hockey (@BC_MHockey) at No. 14 Providence (@FriarsHockey).



The Eagles are looking to bounce back from last night’s 4-3 OT loss against the Friars.



Live updates, scoring, and more to come @BostonCollegeSI. pic.twitter.com/ezBr5hP4dY — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) January 17, 2026

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Providence College Friars

When: Saturday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Schneider Arena, Providence, R.I.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Providence (prior to series): The Friars captured a 3-0, Hockey-East triumph over Maine on Jan. 10 after defeating the Black Bears 6-1 on Jan. 9. Tanner Adams, Aleksi Kivioja, and Andrew Centrella each scored a goal and Jack Parsons picked up the shutout in net with 20 saves.

Last Outing, Boston College (prior to series): The Eagles cruised past Stonehill College in an exhibition matchup on Jan. 9, 8-2, in which seven different players scored. Sophomore Dean Letourneau led the barrage with two goals in the game. Letourneau is tied for the most points on the team with Jake Sondreal at 19 (11 goals, 8 assists).

Last Meeting (prior to series): The last time these two teams met was for a two-game series last season from Jan. 17-18, 2025. Boston College swept Providence, taking the opening game 3-0 and the finale 4-1.

