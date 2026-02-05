Trio of BC Men's Hockey Forwards Tabbed Walter Brown Award Semifinalists: The Rundown

Boston College men’s hockey forwards Andre Gasseau, James Hagens, and Teddy Stiga have all been named semifinalists for the 74th Walter Brown Award, which is presented annually to the best American-born Division I college hockey player in New England.

Congrats to Andre, James, and Teddy on being named semifinalists for the 74th Walter Brown Award! pic.twitter.com/0HIcLSSEkJ — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) February 4, 2026

The last two winners of the award, Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals) and Cutter Gauthier (Anaheim Ducks), were also BC products, and since the honor was first introduced in 1953, the program has produced a total of 25 Walter Brown Award recipients.

Gasseau, one of the Eagles’ senior captains this year, registered his 100th career point on Monday in the 2026 Beanpot semifinals against Harvard, which BC won, 5-1, to advance to the Beanpot Championship against rival Boston University.

In only 11 games played this season, the 6-foot-4, 224-pound Boston Bruins’ seventh-round draft pick (2021 NHL Draft) has notched 13 points (4 goals, 9 assists).

Hagens, another Bruins’ pick (No. 7 overall, 2025 NHL Draft), is the Eagles’ points leader with 28 (14 goals, 14 assists) in 22 games played this season — his second in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

A 2026 Hobey Baker Award nominee, Hagens was selected to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team during the 2024-25 campaign with 37 points, but he has taken his game up a notch this season by a substantial margin.

Stiga, who was also named a Hockey East All-Rookie player last year, has manufactured 14 points (4 goals, 10 assists) through 19 games into his sophomore year. A native of Sudbury, Mass., Stiga was picked by the Nashville Predators in the second round (No. 55 overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

The Rundown: Thursday Feb. 5, 2026:

Legendary former men's hockey head coaches Jerry York (BC) and Jack Parker (BU) will be in attendance for the 300th Battle of Comm. Ave. on Monday, which also happens to be the 2026 Beanpot Championship.

Two legendary head coaches who are synonymous with this rivalry will help celebrate the occasion, as Hockey Hall of Famers Jack Parker (BU ’68) and Jerry York (BC ’67) will perform a ceremonial puck drop prior to Monday’s title game.



📰 https://t.co/DJDPItwbN6 pic.twitter.com/GSFrhByAjb — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) February 4, 2026

BC women's hockey's Ava Thomas earned co-Hockey East Rookie of the Month honors after she tallied 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists) throughout the month of January.

Boston College football welcomed back former players Mathias Kiwanuka ('05) and teammate Jeremy Trueblood ('05) to spend time with the Eagles during offseason training. By the time hje graduated, Kiwanuka set the program record for career sacks with 37.5 and career tackles for loss with 64.5.

Huge thank you to Mathias Kiwanuka ‘05 and Jeremy Trueblood ‘05 for coming back to BC and spending time with our team. Grateful for the perspective, experience, and advice you shared with us. pic.twitter.com/XAxNoNY2Bs — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) February 5, 2026

Boston College Eagles Wednesday Scores:

There were no games played on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Boston College Eagles Thursday Schedule:

Women's basketball: Boston College vs. Syracuse | 6 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College baseball's season opener:

8 days.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

“It was amazing when you start looking at the names of the guys that were playing at the time and the schools. So it was just a big opportunity for us coming out of the ECAC, stepping into the Big East. It was just one of the best things that could have happened for us.”

- John Bagley

We'll Leave You With This:

Boston College Athletics has received a gift from Rebecca '95 and Matthew Carroll '95, P'25 to endow the quarterbacks coach position for our football program.



Jonathan DiBiaso will be the first Matt and Rebecca Carroll Quarterbacks Coach.



More Info: https://t.co/Nzr0hEsdFe pic.twitter.com/OIrXK41PrK — Boston College Eagles (@BCEagles) February 4, 2026

