No. 11 Boston College Men's Hockey Advances to Beanpot Championship With Win Over Harvard

BOSTON— The No. 11 Boston College Eagles (15-8-1, 10-5-0 HE) men’s hockey team is headed to the Beanpot title game after a 5-1 win over the Harvard Crimson (12-9-1, 10-5-0 ECAC) in the semifinals on Monday night at TD Garden.

Boston College got on the board first 1-0 after a goal by defenseman Drew Fortescue at the 3:10 mark of the opening frame. Center Dean Letourneau, who has impressed in his sophomore campaign, and defenseman Aram Minnetian were credited with an assist on the goal.

Minnetian notched the assist just seconds after returning to the ice from a tripping penalty he was called for within the first minute of the contest. The Eagles killed the penalty.

The Eagles extended their lead 2-0 later in the period at 13:11. Left winger James Hagens found the back of the net off a rebound from right winger Oscar Hemming’s shot attempt.

Hagens and Hemming connected again a little over two minutes later to add to Boston College’s lead 3-0 at 15:21. Hemming dished it to Hagens who tapped it into the side of the net for his second score of the day. Center Andre Gasseau also picked up an assist on the play.

Seconds after the start of the second period, Harvard got on the board at 0:29 with a rebound goal by defenseman Ryan Healey to cut into the Crimson’s deficit 3-1.

The Eagles got their three-goal advantage back late in the second. Letourneau tipped one in during a power-play to add to Boston College’s lead 4-1 at 19:40. Hagens and defenseman Lukas Gustafsson tallied an assist on the score.

Boston College tacked on one final score at 18:55 of the third period on a power-play goal by Gustafsson to ice the game and cement the 5-1 win. Eagles defenseman Luka Radivojevic and center Will Moore were credited with assists on the goal.

Boston College goalie Louka Cloutier boasted 30 saves and a .968 save percentage in the victory. He allowed the Crimson's sole goal in the contest.

With the win, the Eagles will play the winner of Northeastern and Boston University in the championship game on Monday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NESN and ESPN+.

Next up, Boston College returns to Conte Forum to take on the Vermont Catamounts on Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

