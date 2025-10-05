BC Women's Hockey Rides Dominant Second Period to Victory Over Saint Anselm
Boston College women’s hockey earned its first win of the season over Saint Anselm College 4-1 on Saturday.
Coming off a weekend of being outshot and outscored seemingly at will, Boston College played what will probably be its most dominant period of the season, yet headed into the first intermission with nothing to show for it. Taking advantage of an early power-play, BC peppered Kayla Czukoski with 31 first period shots but were turned away each time by the freshman.
The power-play showed promise, registering nine shots on the first opportunity, but went 0-for-3 in the opening period as the next two opportunities were quickly ended after Lauren Glazer and Maxim Tremblay were called for tripping penalties while a woman up.
Early in the second period, the Eagles finally found their breakthrough as Kate Ham notched a pair of goals 101 seconds apart early in the middle frame. Later in the period Ava Thomas, who registered assists on both of Ham’s goals, got one for herself to put the game away before Sammy Taber took advantage of a power-play following a hooking call on Taylor Hartinger, putting one past the shorthanded Hawks to add some insurance.
Thomas’ three points and game-high twelve shots continued an impressive start to her collegiate career that included a goal against Minnesota last weekend. The four goals in a period are the most scored by Boston College on the road since five different Eagles put a goal past Vermont in the third period back on November 10, 2023.
The two teams played a relatively uneventful third period with the result of the game already appearing to be decided. Boston College would be called for a trio of tripping penalties with the last of the three leading to a Lucy DeCoteau power-play goal with 21 seconds remaining in the game. The goal came on the penultimate shot of the contest for the Hawks, denying Grace Campbell of her first shutout of the season after she saved the first seventeen shots of the contest.
Despite her near shutout, she was arguably outshined by her counterpart on the opposite side as Czukoski only cooled slightly from her heroic first period, going on to save 66-of-70 shots she faced, shattering the Saint Anselm program record for saves in a game which was previously 58, done twice by Allie Kelley who owns almost the entire top ten of the category.
Boston College returns home for the first time this season as they get set to open Hockey East play against Holy Cross this Friday, Oct. 10, before heading down to Providence the following afternoon to complete a weekend of catholic rivalries.
