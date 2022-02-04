Six Boston College Hockey Players, One Coach Head To Winter Olympics

A group of elite Eagles are heading to the Olympics which open this weekend

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing kick off this weekend, and six Boston College hockey players, and one coach will be heading to the games. Cayla Barnes, Megan Keller, and Alex Carpenter all will be representatives of the 2022 United States Women’s Olympic Hockey Team. While Drew Helleson and Marc McLaughlin were named to the 2022 United States Men’s Olympic Hockey Team.

Boston College men's hockey forward Jack McBain will represent Team Canada in the Beijing Olympics. Courtney Kennedy, Boston College women's hockey associate coach will be an assistant coach for the U.S. women’s team.

McLaughlin, a two time captain for the Eagles, is currently tied for first in the nation with 18 goals this season. In 2020-21 he was selected as a Hockey East Third Team All-Star while also being awarded as the Hockey East Best Defensive Forward Award.

McBain, currently is 17th in the country in points with 24 points. Last season he was third on the squad with total points, and won nearly 55% of his faceoffs with the second-most wins on the team (252).

One of the best defensive men in the country, Hellerson was named Hockey East Best Defensive Defenseman in the league and a Hockey East First Team All-Star.

Alex Carpenter Carpenter participated in the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, winning a silver medal

Carpenter won the 2015 Patty Kazmaier Award, and finished her career in Chestnut Hill with 278 points, the most in school history.

Barnes, who was the youngest player on the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team. During her time with the Eagles, was named Hockey East Player of the Year her redshirt sophomore year, and is known for being a great defender.

Keller, three-time finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award, was also a two time Hockey East Player of the Year (2017 & 2019).

