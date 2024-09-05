Boston College Alum Kevin Stevens to be Inducted Into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
Former Boston College men’s hockey player Kevin Stevens will be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.
Stevens will be inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside three other players and one team, Matt Cullen, Brianna Decker, Frederic McLaughlin, and the 2002 paralympic sled hockey team for the Class of 2024.
"The impact of the Class of 2024 spans across the sport and each honoree is reflective of the extraordinary contributions necessary to earn the highest honor in American hockey," said Mike Trimboli, president of USA Hockey in the official press release. "Their stories are all unique and have positively impacted so many. We very much look forward to enshrining the Class in December."
The Brockton, Mass., native played for the Eagles from 1983-87. During that time frame, he appeared in 158 games and tallied 71 goals and 99 assists for 170 points. He earned All-American honors in 1987.
Stevens was selected as the No. 108 overall pick by the Los Angeles Kings in the 1983 NHL Draft, but traded him to the Pittsburgh Penguins prior to him joining the organization. Other stints of his include the Boston Bruins, Kings, New York Rangers, and Philadelphia Flyers.
In total, the 59-year-old appeared in 874 games and tallied 329 goals and 397 assists for 726 points which includes 35 game-winning goals as well as won two Stanley Cup championships during his NHL career.
Stevens was inducted into the Varsity Club Hall of Fame in 2021.
The ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Pittsburgh, Penn.