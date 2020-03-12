BCBulletin
With Fear Of Coronavirus Looming, Boston College To Hold All Athletic Events Without Spectators

A.J. Black

Earlier today we reported that the NCAA will be holding all upcoming championship tournaments without fans, and that Boston College will be sending students home to take classes online due to the fear of a coronavirus outbreak. Now Boston College has joined the schools who have decided to be spectator-less for all games effective immediately

Per a release by the school:

Beginning March 12, and until further notice, all Boston College intercollegiate games on-campus will be played without spectators.

Athletic events will take place with essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects the student-athletes, employees, and fans.

Only credentialed institutional personnel, student-athlete family members, credentialed media and official team party members will be allowed to attend games.

Fans who previously purchased game tickets for any of this weekend's Hockey East quarterfinals at Conte Forum should expect to receive an email from the Boston College Athletics Ticket Office with more information on the refund process.

This ruling effects teams like baseball, softball, lacrosse and men's hockey who will all continue their season as scheduled. As mentioned in the release the hockey team is scheduled to play three home games this weekend against Providence College. Those games will be televised on NESN and NESN plus. All games in the Hockey East tournament will be available for the public, and not buried behind paywalls per Associate Hockey East Commissioner Brian Smith on Twitter. 

The spring football game is scheduled for early April, and the status of that is up in the air. We will keep you up to date with all updates on the coronavirus and it's impact on Boston College athletics. 

