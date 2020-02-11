Boston College Thrashes Harvard 7-2 in Beanpot Consolation Game

It seemed like all the frustration from the past week of inconsistent play came out yesterday as the sixth ranked Boston College Eagles (17-8-1) shredded Harvard 7-2 in the Beanpot Consolation Game. Sophomore Jack McBain led BC with two goals, and was one of six players with multipoint performances. While senior forward Julius Mattila scored his 100th point of his career on an assist in the first period.

The game actually started out with Harvard taking an early lead one goal two minutes into the game on a Casey Dornbach one timer that rocketed past Spencer Knight. The two teams continued to battle for most of the first period until David Cotton took a Mattila past and tied up the game at 1-1. A little over three minutes later BC took the lead 2-1 when McBain put back his own rebound that slipped past Crimson goalie Mitchell Gibson.

The second period was all Boston College as they scored four goals to put the game out of reach. Logan Hutsko scored the first goal on a beautiful pass from Ben Finkelstein giving the Eagles a 2-1 lead. BC scored two quick goals around the 8:00 minute mark when Alex Newhook scored on a shorthanded rush, and McBain tucked in his second of the game. Harvard scored their second of the game, but BC put the game out of reach on a goal by Matthew Boldy with twenty five seconds remaining in the period.

With the rout on, BC knocked in their seventh goal of the game in the third period on a goal by Michael Hardman, Boldy with the assist. With the win the Eagles avoided their third straight loss, and also finished third in the Beanpot. This was a good showing for BC's offense, and hopefully will give them some momentum going into this weekend's pair of games against Merrimack.

In the Beanpot Championship game held last night, Northeastern won their third straight title defeating Boston University 5-4 in overtime. Jordan Harris knocked in the game winner on a power play goal for the Huskies.