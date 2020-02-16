Photo courtesy BCeagles.com

After a recent sputtering by the BC Men's Hockey team got back on track with two much needed wins against Merrimack this weekend. After an exciting 3-2 win on Friday night at Lawler Arena, the Eagles came out and successfully defended home ice against a fellow Hockey East foe winning Saturday night 6-2.

The Boston College all freshman line of Alex Newhook, Matt Boldy, and Mike Hardman stood out tonight and converted the first goal of the night. Newhook sent a beautiful pass to Boldy who buried the one timer. BC kept the pressure on and continued to dominate the pace of the game. That same line struck again in the first, when a Hardman shot was originally denied but Newhook collected the rebound and put the Eagles up 2-0.

In BC's recent struggles, fast starts have often been followed with sluggish second periods. Today BC was able to not only avoid a let down in the middle period but continued with the same pressure and speed in the first period. The Eagles got caught in a bad position when they over pressured. Merrimack collected a quick 3 on 1 that resulted Tyler Drevitch sending a puck that somehow found the stick of Liam Walsh giving Merrimack the first goal of the game.

Boston College didn't let it effect them as they showed some resilience. The Eagles scored against when they had their bid initially denied, but Hutsko intercepted the clearing attempt and burying a wrist shot from the slot, extending the BC lead back to two goals at 3-1. As the period drew to a conclusion with under 3 minutes to go, the freshman line struck again. This time it was Boldy collecting a Newhook rebound and extending the BC lead to 4-1 going into the 2nd intermission.

Defensemen Michael Karaw seemingly sought to get in on the scoring action in the third period as he sent one off the post, allowing Newhook to send another rebound home. In an odd turn of events, the two sides both were assessed penalties resulting in 4 on 4 action. MC sought to take advantage pulling their goalie for a man advantage but Julius Mattila prompty put home the 6th and final score for the Eagles with a little over 5 minutes remaining. Although Merrimack would take back a goal of their own with under 3 minutes left the game was all but wrapped up.

Quick Thoughts:

"The Freshman Line" combined for 10 points in the contest.

Freshman Defenseman Mitch Andres registered his first career point on an assist.

The Eagles now have an NCAA best 10 short handed goals on the year.

During the first intermission Brian Gionta has his jersey retired in a ceremony.

Up Next:

At Northeastern 2/20/2020