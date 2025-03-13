Boston College Learns Opponent For Hockey East Tournament Quarterfinals
When Boston College won the Hockey East regular season title over the weekend to earn the No. 1 seed, the team knew where and when it would be playing in the conference tournament.
However, the Eagles had to wait to find out their opponent for the quarterfinals until after the opening round of games on Wednesday night.
After a thriller, Boston College now knows its matchup.
The Eagles will host the No. 9 Northeastern Huskies on Saturday night.
Northeastern defeated No. 8 Merrimack 3-2 in double overtime with a goal from forward Dylan Hryckowian at the 4:39 mark to advance the Huskies into the next round.
This will be the fourth meeting between the two programs this season. The two split a series back in November with Boston College taking the opener 3-0 at Conte Forum and Northeastern taking the finale 4-2 at Matthews Arena.
The pair met again in February in the 2025 Beanpot semifinals at TD Garden in Boston where the Eagles dominated the Huskies 8-2 to move onto to the championship.
As for the other quarterfinal games, No. 5 Providence will travel to No. 4 UConn on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET (NESN/ESPN+), No. 3 Boston University will host No. 6 UMass on Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. (NESN+/ESPN+), and No. 7 UMass Lowell will head to No. 2 Maine on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. (ESPN+).
The Eagles and Huskies will square off on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. on NESN+ and ESPN+.
The winners of each game will advance to the semifinals which will be held on Thursday, March 20 at TD Garden.