Boston College Men's Hockey Drops Home Game to Northeastern

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (2-4-1, 1-1-0 HE) men’s hockey team suffered a 4-3 overtime loss to the Northeastern Huskies (3-2, 1-2 HE) on Saturday night.

The Eagles got on the board first 1-0 early in the opening frame. Boston College had the first power play opportunity of the night after Northeastern was called for too many players on the ice at 4:13 and forward Dean Letourneau capitalized on the man advantage 27 seconds later at 4:40 for his fifth goal of the season.

Letourneau’s goal marked the only score for either team and the Eagles went into the first intermission with the one-goal lead.

Boston College had two power play chances in the first. The other was at 17:07 after Huskies defenseman Joel Kjellberg was called for holding, however it did not last long as Eagles forward Alex Pelletier was called for tripping at 17:18 and turned it into a 4-on-4.

After the 4-on-4, the Huskies had 11 seconds of a power play which the Eagles killed off.

The Huskies knotted up the contest at 1 with a power-play goal from forward Jacob Mathieu at 8:29 while Eagles forward Oscar Hemming was in the box for boarding.

Northeastern added to its lead at 13:20 with a power-play goal from forward Amine Hajibi to give the Huskies the 2-1 lead. Eagles defenseman Matthew Grimes was given a minor penalty for handling the puck.

Down the stretch of the second, Boston College scored a pair of unanswered goals to regain its lead and head into the second intermission ahead 3-2.

The first came at 16:39 from Pelletier on the power-play while the other came at 17:43 by forward Jake Sondreal. Both goals were the first of the season for Pelletier and Sondreal.

The Huskies evened things at 3 in the early minutes of the third with a goal from Mathieu at 3:00, his second of the night.

Neither team was able to execute a goal for the remainder of regulation and the Eagles and Huskies went into overtime tied at 3.

In overtime, Northeastern forward Tyler Fukakusa scored the game winner for the Huskies at 2:06 to seal the 4-3 win.

Next up, Boston College begins its series with the Vermont Catamounts on Thursday night at Conte Forum. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

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