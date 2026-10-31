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BC Bulletin

Boston College Men's Hockey vs. Northeastern: Game Central With Live Updates

Everything you should know for the Eagles' second matchup with the Huskies, including injury news and live updates until the final whistle.
Kim Rankin|
Boston College Men's Hockey (BC_MHockey) via X

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (2-3-1, 1-0-0 HE) men’s hockey team is looking for its first sweep of the season as it takes on the Northeastern Huskies (2-2, 0-2 HE) on Saturday night.

In the opening game of the series on Friday night, the Eagles defeated the Huskies 3-2 in overtime. Boston College jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from Matias Vanhanen and Ryan Conmy, but a two-goal second period by Northeastern tied up the game. 

After a scoreless third period, the contest went into overtime where Dean Letourneau scored the game-winner for Boston College 45 seconds in.

Both teams are also hoping to have a big enough performance to jump into the USCHO rankings next week. 

Currently, Northeastern is the first team sitting outside of the rankings with 87 votes. Boston College earned 59 votes last week, which is the third-most among unranked teams.

Scoring Rundown and Analysis

[Refresh your browser once the game starts for the latest updates]

1st

  • Boston College 1, Northeastern 0- The Eagles capitalize 27 seconds into the power play with a goal by forward Dean Letourneau. [4:40]
  • The Eagles get the first chance at a power play. Northeastern gets a two-minute minor for too many men on the ice.

Pregame

  • Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Injury Updates

[If an injury occurs during the game, this section will be updated]

Lines

Northeastern:

Amine Hajibi-Jacob Mathieu-Miguel Marques
Giacomo Martino-Tyler Fukakusa-Joe Connor
Jack Pechar-Eli Sebastian-Dawson Sharkey
Trey Jefferis-Andy Moore-Charlie Pardue

Joaquim Lemay-Jordan Tourigny- Liam O'Keefe
Noah Laberge-Joel Kjellberg
Marcus Kearsey-Noah Jones

Lawton Zacher
Sam Caulfield
Matt Dellarusso

Boston College:

Oscar Hemming-Dean Letourneau-Matias Vanhanen
Will Vote-Teddy Stiga-Ryan Conmy
Alex Pelletier-Teddy Mutryn-Landan Resendes

Carson Woodall-Luka Radivojevic
Kristian Kostadinski-Matthew Grimes
Teddy Mallgrave-Luke Schairer
Extra Forward: Timmy Delay

Louka Cloutier
Leo Henriquez
Jan Korec

How to Watch

Who: Boston College Eagles and Northeastern Huskies

When: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. 

TV: NESN and ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

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Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

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