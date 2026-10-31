Boston College Men's Hockey vs. Northeastern: Game Central With Live Updates
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (2-3-1, 1-0-0 HE) men’s hockey team is looking for its first sweep of the season as it takes on the Northeastern Huskies (2-2, 0-2 HE) on Saturday night.
In the opening game of the series on Friday night, the Eagles defeated the Huskies 3-2 in overtime. Boston College jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from Matias Vanhanen and Ryan Conmy, but a two-goal second period by Northeastern tied up the game.
After a scoreless third period, the contest went into overtime where Dean Letourneau scored the game-winner for Boston College 45 seconds in.
Both teams are also hoping to have a big enough performance to jump into the USCHO rankings next week.
Currently, Northeastern is the first team sitting outside of the rankings with 87 votes. Boston College earned 59 votes last week, which is the third-most among unranked teams.
Scoring Rundown and Analysis
[Refresh your browser once the game starts for the latest updates]
1st
- Boston College 1, Northeastern 0- The Eagles capitalize 27 seconds into the power play with a goal by forward Dean Letourneau. [4:40]
- The Eagles get the first chance at a power play. Northeastern gets a two-minute minor for too many men on the ice.
Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
Injury Updates
[If an injury occurs during the game, this section will be updated]
Lines
Northeastern:
Amine Hajibi-Jacob Mathieu-Miguel Marques
Giacomo Martino-Tyler Fukakusa-Joe Connor
Jack Pechar-Eli Sebastian-Dawson Sharkey
Trey Jefferis-Andy Moore-Charlie Pardue
Joaquim Lemay-Jordan Tourigny- Liam O'Keefe
Noah Laberge-Joel Kjellberg
Marcus Kearsey-Noah Jones
Lawton Zacher
Sam Caulfield
Matt Dellarusso
Boston College:
Oscar Hemming-Dean Letourneau-Matias Vanhanen
Will Vote-Teddy Stiga-Ryan Conmy
Alex Pelletier-Teddy Mutryn-Landan Resendes
Carson Woodall-Luka Radivojevic
Kristian Kostadinski-Matthew Grimes
Teddy Mallgrave-Luke Schairer
Extra Forward: Timmy Delay
Louka Cloutier
Leo Henriquez
Jan Korec
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Northeastern Huskies
When: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: NESN and ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1