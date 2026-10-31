Boston College Men's Hockey vs. Northeastern: Game Central With Live Updates

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (2-3-1, 1-0-0 HE) men’s hockey team is looking for its first sweep of the season as it takes on the Northeastern Huskies (2-2, 0-2 HE) on Saturday night.

In the opening game of the series on Friday night, the Eagles defeated the Huskies 3-2 in overtime. Boston College jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from Matias Vanhanen and Ryan Conmy, but a two-goal second period by Northeastern tied up the game.

After a scoreless third period, the contest went into overtime where Dean Letourneau scored the game-winner for Boston College 45 seconds in.

Both teams are also hoping to have a big enough performance to jump into the USCHO rankings next week.

Currently, Northeastern is the first team sitting outside of the rankings with 87 votes. Boston College earned 59 votes last week, which is the third-most among unranked teams.

Scoring Rundown and Analysis

[Refresh your browser once the game starts for the latest updates]

1st

Boston College 1, Northeastern 0- The Eagles capitalize 27 seconds into the power play with a goal by forward Dean Letourneau. [4:40]

The Eagles get the first chance at a power play. Northeastern gets a two-minute minor for too many men on the ice.

Pregame

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Injury Updates

[If an injury occurs during the game, this section will be updated]

Lines

Northeastern: Amine Hajibi-Jacob Mathieu-Miguel Marques

Giacomo Martino-Tyler Fukakusa-Joe Connor

Jack Pechar-Eli Sebastian-Dawson Sharkey

Trey Jefferis-Andy Moore-Charlie Pardue



Joaquim Lemay-Jordan Tourigny- Liam O'Keefe

Noah Laberge-Joel Kjellberg

Marcus Kearsey-Noah Jones



Lawton Zacher

Sam Caulfield

Matt Dellarusso

Boston College: Oscar Hemming-Dean Letourneau-Matias Vanhanen

Will Vote-Teddy Stiga-Ryan Conmy

Alex Pelletier-Teddy Mutryn-Landan Resendes



Carson Woodall-Luka Radivojevic

Kristian Kostadinski-Matthew Grimes

Teddy Mallgrave-Luke Schairer

Extra Forward: Timmy Delay



Louka Cloutier

Leo Henriquez

Jan Korec

How to Watch

Who: Boston College Eagles and Northeastern Huskies

When: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: NESN and ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

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