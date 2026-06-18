Boston College Men’s Hockey’s Matchups Against Boston University Unveiled For Upcoming Season

Boston College men’s hockey has scheduled its latest games in the Battle of Comm. Ave.

The Eagles will play four games against cross-town rival Boston University this upcoming season.

The first game of the slate will be a standalone game at Boston College on Jan. 29, 2027. Three days later, the two will play again on Feb. 1 at TD Garden in Boston for the first round of the 74th annual Beanpot.

After that, the Eagles and Terriers will meet for a home-and-home series in February. The first game of the series will be at Boston College on Feb. 26 and the finale will be at Boston University on Feb. 27.

For the schedule graphic enthusiasts. pic.twitter.com/McQO1wk4Xg — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) June 18, 2026

Last season, the pair met four times with each team winning two games. Boston College won the first two games, a standalone game on the road 4-1 on Jan. 30 and the Beanpot Championship 6-2 at TD Garden on Feb. 9.

Later in the season, Boston University swept Boston College in its home-and-home series from Feb. 27-28. The Terriers won the opener 3-1 and the finale 5-1.

The four games are some of multiple that have been announced for the Eagles’ 2026-27 schedule.

The other games that have been released include a road series against Denver from Oct. 23-24, a home-and-home series against UMass from Nov. 13-14, a home-and-home series vs. New Hampshire from Jan. 22-23, and a standalone game with UMass at home on March 5.

As for the postseason, the Hockey East Tournament will take place from March 10-20 at TD Garden in Boston. NCAA Regionals will be from March 25-28 across Loveland, Colo., Bridgeport, Conn., Springfield, Mass., and Fargo, N.D., while the Frozen Four will be on April 8 and 10 at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Boston College’s full schedule will be announced at a later date.

Boston College Men's Hockey 2026-27 Schedule:

Oct. 23: at Denver

Oct. 24: at Denver

Nov. 13: at UMass

Nov. 14: vs. UMass

Jan. 22: vs. New Hampshire

Jan. 23: at New Hampshire

Jan. 30: vs. Boston University

Feb. 1: vs. Boston University (Beanpot Round 1)

Feb. 8: vs. Northeastern/Harvard (Beanpot Round 2)

Feb. 26: vs. Boston University

Feb. 27: at Boston University

March 5: vs. UMass

March 10-20: Hockey East Tournament (TD Garden, Boston, Mass.)

March 25-28: NCAA Regionals (Loveland, Colo., Bridgeport, Conn., Springfield, Mass., Fargo, N.D.)

April 8-10: Frozen Four (Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.)

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