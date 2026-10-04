Boston College Men's Hockey Splits Exhibitions With Michigan State, USNTDP

Although Boston College men’s hockey’s season does not officially start until Friday night against Alaska, the Eagles took the ice over the weekend for two exhibitions against Michigan State and the USNTDP.

Boston College started the slate with a 5-2 loss to Michigan State on Friday night. In the contest, the Spartans jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from forwards Anthony Romani and Eric Nilson.

In the second, the Eagles cut their deficit in half 2-1 with a power-play goal from forward Alex Pelletier with help from forward Oscar Hemming and defenseman Luka Radivojevic, but Michigan State gained its two-score lead back with a goal from Anthony to make things 3-1.

The Spartans added two goals to their score in the final frame, the first from Nilson and the other an empty netter by forward Mason West to finalize their five goals.

The Eagles scored one final time with a power-play goal by Pelletier in the third. Like his first goal, Pelletier’s second score was also assisted by Hemming and Radivojevic.

Boston College used both Louka Cloutier and Leo Henriquez in net. Cloutier played for 29:43 and allowed two goals as well as made nine saves while Henriquez played 30:04, allowing two goals and making 17 saves.

In the second game of the weekend, Boston College defeated the USNTDP 10-1 on Saturday night.

Heading home with a dub! pic.twitter.com/MBevSCXoBy — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) October 4, 2026

The USNTDP scored first early in the first period on a goal by forward Griffin Storey at 3:03, but the Eagles responded with 10 unanswered goals.

In the first period, forward Teddy Mutryn put Boston College on the board at 3:38 with a goal assisted by forward Casey Mutryn.

Hemming followed that up with a short-handed goal at 5:44 with help from Teddy Mutryn and defenseman Teddy Mallgrave.

Forward Dean Letourneau added to the scoreboard at 11:28 and 14:14. The first was a power-play goal assisted by forward Matias Vanhanen and Pelletier while the second was an even-strength goal assisted by Hemming and Vanhanen.

In the second, the Eagles scored six goals to cement the 10-1 final score.

Casey Mutryn started the scoring in the frame at 1:32 with help from forwards Will Moore and Jake Sondreal and Letourneau recorded a hat trick with his third goal of the night at 3:12, assisted by Vanhanen and Radivojevic.

After that, Boston College saw goals from Teddy Mutryn at 5:52 with assists from Moore and Radivojevic, defenseman Quinn Beauchesne at 9:14 with help from Casey Mutryn and Moore, Hemming at 16:18 with assists from forward Landan Resendes and Vanhanen, and Sondreal capped off the scoring at 18:08 with help from Pelletier and defenseman Kristian Kostadinski.

Cloutier played in net for 30:46 and made seven saves and Henriquez played for 29:14 and made seven saves as well as allowed the one goal by the USNTDP.

Boston College’s season opener against Alaska on Friday is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ at Conte Forum.

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