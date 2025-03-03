Boston College Men’s Hockey Defenseman Earns Conference Honor
Boston College Eagles men’s hockey defenseman Eamon Powell has been named this week’s Hockey East Defender of the Week.
The graduate earned the honor for his performances in the Eagles’ win and tie against the New Hampshire Wildcats over the weekend.
In the series, Powell recorded two assists for two points.
The first assist was Friday night on Boston College’s go-ahead goal by forward Andre Gasseau and the second was on the game-tying goal by forward Gabe Perreault on Saturday which marked Powell’s 100th career point.
This is the second time that Powell has won Defender of the Week this season. He also was the recipient of the award on Nov. 18.
The Marcellus, N.Y., native is one of eight Eagles to win a weekly conference award this season.
Goalie Jacob Fowler is a three-time Goaltender of the Week recipient (Oct. 14, Nov. 11, and Jan. 20) as well as a Player of the Week winner (Jan. 27), Teddy Stiga has won Rookie of the Week twice (Jan. 20 and Jan. 27), Lukas Gustafsson won Defender of the Week on Dec. 2, James Hagens is a two-time Rookie of the Week recipient (Nov. 4 and Nov. 25), Perreault won Co-Player of the Week on Nov. 4, Ryan Leonard is a (Oct. 28, Nov. 11, Nov. 25, 2024, and Feb. 3), and Gasseau won Co-Player of the Week on Feb. 24.
Powell joins Maine’s Taylor Makar (Player of the Week), UConn’s Ethan Whitcomb (Rookie of the Week), and New Hampshire’s Rico DiMatteo (Goaltender of the Week) in earning weekly honors from Hockey East.
Next up, Boston College plays its regular season finale against the Merrimack Warriors on Saturday afternoon at Conte Forum. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
Boston College Men’s Hockey Conference Awards This Season:
Weekly
Feb. 24- Andre Gasseau (Co-Player of the Week)
Feb. 3- Ryan Leonard (Player of the Week)
Jan. 27- Jacob Fowler (Player of the Week) and Teddy Stiga (Rookie of the Week)
Jan. 20- Jacob Fowler (Co-Goaltender of the Week) and Teddy Stiga (Rookie of the Week)
Dec. 2- Lukas Gustafsson (Defender of the Week)
Nov. 25- Ryan Leonard (Player of the Week) and James Hagens (Rookie of the Week).
Nov. 18- Eamon Powell (Defender of the Week)
Nov. 11- Jacob Fowler (Co-Goaltender of the Week) and Ryan Leonard (Player of the Week)
Nov. 4- Gabe Perreault (Co-Player of the Week) and James Hagens (Rookie of the Week)
Oct. 28- Ryan Leonard (Co-Player of the Week)
Oct. 14- Jacob Fowler (Goaltender of the Week)
Monthly
January: Ryan Leonard- Player of the Month and Teddy Stiga- Rookie of the Month
November: Ryan Leonard- Player of the Month