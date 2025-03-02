No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey Ties With New Hampshire, Wins Shootout
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (25-6-2, 17-4-2 HE) men’s hockey team tied with the New Hampshire Wildcats (11-15-6, 3-14-5 HE) 1-1 in the series finale on Saturday night.
Similar to the opening game of the series, the Wildcats found themselves on the board first. Forward Kristaps Skrastins scored his third goal of the season to put New Hampshire in front 1-0 at the 7:58 mark of the middle frame.
New Hampshire maintained its lead through the second period and into the second intermission, however Boston College knotted up the contest at 1 with a power-play goal by forward Gabe Perreault at 3:41 of the third.
Perreault’s score was assisted by forward Ryan Leonard and defenseman Eamon Powell. The assist was a milestone for Powell as it marked the graduate’s 100th career point.
Those were the only goals the two teams could execute. After a defensive third period, the game went into overtime and ended in a 1-1 tie.
Boston College won the shootout 3-2 with a score by defenseman Lukas Gustafsson to earn the extra Hockey East point for the standings.
“It takes everybody,” said Boston College head coach Greg Brown. “You gotta have a deep team and we’re missing a few guys, but everyone’s gotta step up and play. Our guys played hard, it was a tough battle. New Hampshire is always a tough game for us so we’re happy to get the extra point.”
Jacob Fowler started in the net for the Eagles. In his latest outing, he allowed one goal and recorded 41 saves and a .976 save percentage.
For New Hampshire, Rico DiMatteo started in the net in place of starting goalie Jared Whale, who suffered an upper-body injury in Friday night’s game.
In his first career start, DiMatteo allowed one goal and tallied 31 saves and a .969 save percentage.
Next up, Boston College plays its regular season finale against the Merrimack Warriors on Saturday afternoon at Conte Forum. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+.