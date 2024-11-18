Boston College Men’s Hockey Defenseman Wins Weekly Conference Award
Boston College men’s hockey defenseman Eamon Powell has been named Hockey East Defender of the Week.
The captain earned the weekly honor for his performance in the Eagles 5-4 loss to the UConn Huskies on Friday night where he tallied three assists and two blocks.
So far this season, the graduate has tallied one goal and five assists for six points and 13 blocks. His sole score was on Nov. 2 in Boston College’s 2-1 win over No. 11 St. Cloud State.
Powell is one of four players to earn weekly honors from the conference this week, joining UMass Lowell’s Henry Welsch (Goaltender of the Week) and Dillan Bentley (Player of the Week) as well as Boston University’s Cole Eiserman (Rookie of the Week).
Powell is also the fifth Eagle to receive an award from the conference this season, joining goalie Jacob Fowler (two-time Goaltender of the Week- Oct. 14 and Nov. 11), forward Ryan Leonard (two-time Player of the Week- Oct. 28 and Nov. 11), forward Gabe Perreault (Co-Player of the Week- Nov. 4), and forward James Hagens (Rookie of the Week- Nov. 4).
The Eagles return to the ice on Tuesday evening to take on the No. 10 Providence Friars at Schneider Arena in Providence, R.I. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU.
More Hockey News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 6
No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey Falls to UConn