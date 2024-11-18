Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 6
The Boston College men’s hockey team suffered its second loss of the season to the UConn Huskies 5-4 on Friday night.
The defeat dropped the Eagles one spot in the latest USCHO rankings, falling to No. 3 with 886 points.
Denver remains atop the rankings unanimously 50 first-place votes and 1,000 points. Michigan State moved up to No. 2 with 914 points, followed by Boston College, Minnesota at No. 4 with 847, and a two-way tie for No. 5 between Maine and Michigan, who both have 776.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
2024-25 USCHO Men’s Hockey Week 7 Poll:
- Denver (50)- 1,000, 12-0
- Michigan State- 914, 9-1
- Boston College- 886, 7-2
- Minnesota- 847, 10-2
- (T5th) Maine- 776, 7-2-2
- (T5th) Michigan- 776, 7-2-1
- Colorado College- 615, 8-1-1
- Cornell- 579, 3-1-2
- Western Michigan- 569, 6-1-1
- Providence- 512, 7-2-2
- St. Cloud State- 494, 8-3
- North Dakota- 413, 5-6
- Boston University- 399, 5-5-1
- Ohio State- 389, 9-2-1
- UMass Lowell- 353, 8-2
- Dartmouth- 320, 5-0-1
- Minnesota State- 194, 8-4-2
- Quinnipiac- 117, 5-5
- Clarkson- 77, 8-3-1
- UMass-72, 5-5-2
Others receiving votes: Michigan Tech 68, Harvard 35, Penn State 24, Union 16, New Hampshire 15, Notre Dame 13, Niagara 8, Bentley 5, Arizona State 4, Bemidji State 3, Connecticut 3, Augustana 2, Air Force 1, Wisconsin 1
