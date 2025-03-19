Boston College Men’s Hockey Forward Named Hobey Baker Award Top 10 Finalist
With the college hockey regular season in the books, awards and accolades are starting to be handed out for players performances.
If an award is not being given out until after the postseason, it is releasing the finalists for the awards which was the case for the most prestigious award in college hockey on Wednesday.
The Hobey Baker Award announced its top ten finalists which featured Boston College men’s hockey forward Ryan Leonard.
Leonard has had an impressive sophomore season that has him sitting atop both the Hockey East and national rankings.
During the season, the Amherst, Mass., native tallied a total of 29 goals and 18 assists for 47 points which included nine game-winning goals, six empty netters, and four power-play scores.
He leads Hockey East in goals (25), points (37), and points per game (1.54).
Leonard leads the nation in goals, game-winning goals and goals per game (.83) as well as is tied for the fifth-most points and fourth-highest points per game average (1.34).
So far this season, Leonard has stacked up multiple awards from Hockey East. He won the Scoring Title, Three Stars Award, and Player of the Year as well as was named to the All-Hockey East First Team.
The Washington Capitals prospect was one of ten players to be named finalists. Leonard joins Denver’s Zeev Buium and Jack Devine, Penn State’s Aiden Fink, Army West Point’s Mac Gadowsky, Michigan State’s Isaac Howard, Clarkson’s Ayrton Martino, Holy Cross’ Liam McLinskey, Minnesota’s Jimmy Snuggerud, and Minnesota State’s Alex Tracy.
The winner will be announced on April 11 during the Frozen Four in St. Louis, Mo.