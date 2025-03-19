Boston College’s Ryan Leonard Wins 2024-25 Hockey East Player of the Year
Hockey East continued to give out its season awards on Wednesday.
The conference announced the recipients of three of its biggest awards which featured one Eagle.
Boston College men’s hockey forward Ryan Leonard won Player of the Year.
The Amherst, Mass., native has had a stellar sophomore campaign. During the season, Leonard tallied a total of 29 goals and 18 assists for 47 points which included nine game-winning goals, six empty netters, and four power-play scores. He leads Hockey East in goals (25), points (37), and points per game (1.54) while his goals lead the nation.
Leonard also leads the nation in game-winning goals and goals per game (.83) as well as is tied for the fifth-most points and fourth-highest points per game average (1.34).
Player of the Year is one of three awards that the Washington Capitals prospect has won from Hockey East this season. He took home the Scoring Title and Three Stars Award and was named to the All-Hockey East First-Team.
Leonard is one of multiple Eagles to win an award from the conference this season.
Goalie Jacob Fowler won Goaltender of the Year and defenseman Eamon Powell won Best Defensive Defenseman.
Boston College also had numerous players land on the All-Hockey East Teams.
Joining Leonard on the First-Team is forward Gabe Perreault, Powell, and Fowler. Forwards Teddy Stiga and James Hagens made the Pro Ambitions All-Rookie Team.
Fowler was a finalist for Player of the Year alongside Leonard while Hagens was a finalist for Rookie of the Year and head coach Greg Brown was a finalist for Coach of the Year.
Boston University’s Cole Hutson won Rookie of the Year and UConn’s Mike Cavanaugh won Coach of the Year.
Leonard is the 13th Boston College player to receive Hockey East Player of the Year.