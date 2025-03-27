Boston College Men's Hockey Forward Wins 2025 Walter Brown Award
Boston College men’s hockey forward Ryan Leonard has won the 73rd annual Walter Brown Award.
The honor was given to the sophomore by the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston, who announced it in a press release on Thursday.
“From a very impressive field of semifinalists and then a group of five superb finalists, Ryan Leonard clearly stood out. His performance in leading BC to a most successful season was one of the best that the selection committee members had ever seen,” said committee chairman Tim Costello in the official press release.
The Amherst, Mass., native has had a stellar season. During the Eagles’ 2024-25 campaign, he tallied 29 goals and 18 assists for 47 points which included nine game-winning goals, six empty netters, and four power-play scores.
He leads Hockey East in goals (25), points (37), and points per game (1.54).
Leonard leads the nation in goals, game-winning goals and goals per game (.83) as well as is tied for the sixth-most points and points per game (1.34).
“Boston College could not be more proud of Ryan Leonard and his selection as this year's Walter Brown Award recipient. Ryan has been a leader on and off the ice. He is an alternate captain as a sophomore and is a consistent volunteer for our numerous community service events, including the annual game with the New England Jumbos and reading to children at local schools,” said Boston College men's hockey head coach Greg Brown in the official press release.
Leonard is the second straight Boston College recipient for the award. Cutter Gauthier took home the honor in 2024.
Eagles goalie Jacob Fowler was also a finalist for this year’s award.
Boston College starts its run in the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon against Bentley in the Manchester Regional. Puck drop is set for 2 p.m. ET on ESPNU.