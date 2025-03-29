Boston College Men’s Hockey Learns Opponent For Manchester Regional Final
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team has learned its opponent for the Manchester Regional Final on Sunday.
The Eagles will take on the Denver Pioneers in a rematch of the 2024 national championship.
Boston College earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament after a dominant 2024-25 campaign and advanced the final after a 3-1 win over Bentley on Friday afternoon.
In the victory, the Eagles cemented the game after a goal by forward James Hagens at the 18:43 mark of the third period and an empty netter by forward Ryan Leonard at 19:28. Boston College also had a goal from forward Gabe Perreault at 16:45 in the first period.
Denver placed itself in the final after a 5-1 win over Providence in the opening round of the tournament on Friday night.
In the game, the Pioneers picked up goals from forwards Connor Caponi (2), Sam Harris, and Aidan Thompson as well as defenseman Zeev Buium.
The contest will be the first time these two teams have met since the 2024 national championship when Denver beat Boston College 2-0 on April 13.
In the championship, forwards Jared Wright and Rieger Lorenz both scored goals in the second period to lead the Pioneers past the Eagles.
The winner will win the Manchester Regional and advance to the 2025 Frozen Four at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo., from April 10-12.
The Eagles and Pioneers will square off on Sunday at SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.