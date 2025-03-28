No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey Beats Bentley, Advances to Regional Final
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (27-7-2) men’s hockey team defeated the Bentley Falcons (23-15-2) 3-1 in the first game of the Manchester Regional on Friday afternoon.
The Eagles came out of the gate aggressive as they outshot the Falcons 16-6 in the opening frame. Bentley did not attempt its first shot until the 12:17 mark.
Although Boston College recorded multiple shot attempts, it struggled to execute a goal until late in the period.
The Eagles got on the board at 16:45 in the first period with a goal by forward Gabe Perreault, assisted by forwards Ryan Leonard and James Hagens. They took the 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.
The second period was just as defensive as the first.
Bentley knotted up the contest at 1 at 3:21 of the middle frame with a power play goal by forward Ethan Leyh with help from forward Stephen Castagna and defenseman Nick Bochen.
Eagles defenseman Lukas Gustafsson was serving a two-minute penalty for tripping.
The score marked the only goal of the period and the two teams went into the second intermission tied.
The first two periods struggled to get a consistent pace due to ice conditions. The game saw multiple stoppages due to the goals coming off the hinges, but improved in the final frame.
Boston College scored the go-ahead goal late in the third with a score from Hagens at 18:43 after getting an opening from the side of the net in a wrap around.
Leonard iced the game for the Eagles with an empty netter at 19:28, his 30th goal of the season.
Goalie Jacob Fowler started in the net for the Eagles. In the outing, he allowed one goal and tallied 20 saves (.952 save percentage). Falcons goalie Connor Hasley allowed two goals and tallied 41 saves (.953 save percentage).
Next up, Boston College will play either Providence or Denver in the Regional Final on Sunday.