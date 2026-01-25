No. 15 Boston College Men's Hockey Earns Series Sweep Over UNH With Vote's Hat Trick

With the first hat trick of his collegiate career, Boston College men’s hockey forward Will Vote propelled the Eagles to a 3-0 shutout win over New Hampshire on the road Saturday night.

Vote scored once in each frame and capped off his natural three-point performance with a gritty rebound goal late in the third period, which ultimately cemented the series sweep for No. 15 BC (13-8-1, 9-5-0 Hockey East).

Freshman goaltender Louka Cloutier denied 29 shots in the victory, keeping the Wildcats (11-12, 5-8) off the scoreboard all night long with a chorus of tough saves.

Just under the 1:30 mark in the first period, Vote notched his first goal with a snipe from the dot of the left circle.

The 5-foot-8, 160-pound winger from Arlington, Mass., received the puck from the top of the circle after a passing sequence between Lukas Gustafsson on the point to Oscar Hemming in the mid-offensize zone, and he jammed the puck past UNH goaltender Kyle Chauvette with some added juice.

Vote with the snipe from the dot!



The goal came on the Eagles’ first — and only — power play of the game.

The Eagles were outshot in the contest 29-17 and lost the faceoff battle 35-16, but when Vote struck, he was lethal — he only took a trio of shots in the game and capitalized on all three.

After 2:28 went by in the second period, Vote positioned himself just outside the crease before tipping in a Gustafsson shot from the point to increase BC’s lead to two.

BC’s defense blocked 15 shots overall, but the real star of the backline — especially in the second and third period — was Cloutier, who only allowed two goals to the Wildcats over the entire weekend after surrendering eight combined goals to Providence in the Eagles’ pair of losses last weekend.

The final goal came with 5:00 left in the last period of regulation.

Michael Hagens brought the puck into the offensive zone and centered a pass to Andre Gasseau for a one-timer, but Gasseau’s shot sailed high of the net. It then redirected off the boards perfectly into the lap Vote, who wasted no time and maneuvered his body from one side of Chauvette to the other before tapping the puck in from inside the crease, making it 3-0 BC.

What's next:

Riding a two-game win streak, the Eagles have a matchup next Friday at 7 p.m. ET against rival Boston University in the 299th edition of the Battle of Commonwealth Avenue before facing Harvard in the first round of The Beanpot on Monday, Feb. 2, at 5 p.m. ET.

