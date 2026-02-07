No. 11 Boston College Men's Hockey Suffers 6-1 Home Loss to Vermont

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — From start to finish, Vermont flat out dismantled No. 11 Boston College men’s hockey on Friday night at Conte Forum.

The Eagles, who only manufactured eight shots in both the second and third period after firing off 16 in the first, failed to generate pressure on UVM goaltender Aiden Wright due to a lack of prolonged offensive-zone control — even on the power play.

The protection in front of freshman goalie Louka Cloutier on the other end of the ice was also severely lacking, which turned the game into a slaughter of the Eagles.

“Trying to go through the neutral zone was like a minefield,” BC head coach Greg Brown said. “We weren’t able to get through and possess pucks very often at all. And then we had some mistakes that we just can’t make in college hockey and gave up too good of opportunities.”

BC additionally surrendered two breakaway goals, including a short-handed goal in the middle of the third frame, and ultimately fell by a final score of 6-1. It marked the first time since Oct. 24, 2025, in a 7-3 loss to Denver, that the Eagles (15-9-1, 10-6-0 Hockey East) surrendered six or more goals in a game.

After the game, Brown admitted that his players were possibly looking past their opponent because of Monday night’s 2026 Beanpot Championship game against Boston University, which also happens to be the 300th edition of the Battle of Comm. Ave.

“We talked about this game a lot,” Brown said. “For league standings, for national standings, everything that’s important. We just weren’t sharp enough. I’d like to think we weren’t [looking ahead], but we definitely weren’t sharp enough.”

Less than two minutes into the matchup, the Catamounts (12-14-0, 7-9-0 Hockey East) buried their first goal, as Colin Kessler chipped the puck off the boards and skated right through Aram Minnetian to position himself on a breakaway.

UVM’s points leader then made a deceiving forehand-backhand deke around Cloutier and jammed the puck into the net.

The Catamounts extended their lead to two at the 11:36 mark of the period when Ethan Burroughs rifled a shot past Cloutier from the far side of the left circle. The puck dinked off the right post before nestling into the twine.

Burroughs makes it 2-0 as Catamounts strike in transition again!



BC went 0-for-2 on the power play in the initial frame, but it scored on the man advantage right after the second period kicked off.

James Hagens tallied his 15th goal of the season — and 29th point, both of which leads BC — with a tip-in off Lukas Gustafsson’s wrister from the point.

But Vermont proceeded to pour in four unanswered goals, silencing any remaining hopes that the Eagles had.

The first came from Sebastian Törnqvist's long-distance wristshot at the end of the second frame. In the third, Massimo Lombardi tapped in a goal from the crease, Matteo Michels notched a short-handed breakaway tally, and Burroughs scored his second goal of the night on the power play to cap off a dominant road win for the Catamounts.

“I thought that was a complete game, head to toe, by our guys,” UVM head coach Steve Weidler said. “We were dialed into what our identity is, what our systems had to be, and we were just playing our version of hockey. … We didn’t get bored with being simple, and that was a big factor tonight.”

