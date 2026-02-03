Boston College Men's Hockey Learns Opponent For Beanpot Championship

Boston College men’s hockey has its opponent for the 2026 Beanpot championship.

The Eagles will take on the Boston University Terriers on Monday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NESN and ESPN+.

Both teams picked up wins in the semifinals to advance to the title game.

In the first game of the day, Boston College defeated the Harvard Crimson 5-1 after a huge performance from Boston Bruins prospects.

See you next Monday! pic.twitter.com/mLApsIQ5gg — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) February 3, 2026

Eagles defenseman Drew Fortescue got things going for Boston College with a goal in the first period, followed by a pair of goals from Bruins prospects forwards James Hagens and Dean Letourneau, and a final score from defenseman Lukas Gustafsson.

In the second game of the night, Boston University and Northeastern skated to a 2-2 tie, however the Terriers won the shootout to stay on the winner’s side of the tournament.

Northeastern scored the first goal of the game at 9:20 of the first period. Dylan Hryckowian got one to go on a power-play to give the Huskies the early lead.

The Terriers knotted things up at 1 in the early minutes of the second period with a goal from Jonathan Morello, but the Huskies went back in front at 4:55 with a goal from Jacob Mathieu.

Boston University tacked on the equalizer at 7:44 of the second period with a goal by Nick Roukounakis.

No one scored for the remainder of regulation or overtime. Cole Hutson scored the shootout goal that punched Boston University’s ticket to the title game.

SEE YOU NEXT MONDAY IN THE LATE GAME!! pic.twitter.com/xJTcDfLe8v — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) February 3, 2026

The Eagles will be looking for revenge from last year’s Beanpot title game. Boston College advanced after beating Northeastern 8-2 and Boston University defeated Harvard 7-1, but the Terriers beat the Eagles 4-1 to capture the title.

This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. During the first matchup on Friday night, Boston College defeated Boston University 4-1 at Agganis Arena.

Boston College will also be looking to snap its Beanpot title drought which has been going for a decade. The last time the Eagles won was in 2016 when BC defeated Boston University 1-0 in overtime thanks to a goal from Alex Tuch.

The game also marks the 300th edition of the Battle of Comm. Ave.

After the Beanpot, Boston College and Boston University will play at least two more times this season. The two are slated for a home-and-home series from Feb. 27-28.

Read More: