Boston College Men's Hockey vs UMass: Live Updates
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team (4-4-1, 2-2-0 Hockey East) looks to snap its winless streak at home on Friday night with a conference matchup against the UMass Minuteman (7-4, 1-2).
The contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and can be watched live on ESPN+.
The Eagles, ranked No. 18 in the latest USCHO NCAA Division 1 men’s hockey poll, captured two wins on the road against Vermont last weekend by a combined score of 7-1. Freshman goaltender Louka Cloutier earned the first shutout of his career on Saturday, Nov. 8, in BC’s 5-0 victory, which brought the program back to the .500 mark this year.
Cloutier was named the Hockey East Rookie of the Week for his performances, and he currently boasts a goals against average of 2.01 and a save percentage of .914.
UMass, ranked No. 12 heading into the first of a two-game, home-and-home series against the Eagles, most recently triumphed over then-No. 6 Maine, 4-0, in Amherst on Friday, Nov. 7.
BC leads the all-time series against the Minutemen, 72-18-3.
Live Blog:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame:
- The Eagles have arrived at Conte Forum for their 7 p.m. matchup.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and UMass Minutemen
When: Friday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET.
Where: Kelley Rink at Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, UMass: The Minutemen shutout the No. 6 Maine Black Bears, 4-0, on Friday, Nov. 7. Daniel Jenčko notched two goals and junior netminder Jackson Irving earned the win in goal with 37 saves.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles grabbed their second win of the weekend over the Vermont Catamounts by a final score of 5-0, in which five different players—Will Vote, Jake Sondreal, Nolan Joyce, Lukas Gustaffson and Will Moore—scored. Rookie goalie Louka Cloutier made 21 saves in net.
Last Meeting: Boston College defeated UMass, 4-1, on Feb. 15, 2025, to notch its 22nd win of the season and 14th Hockey-East victory of the year.
2025-26 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 6 Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points)
- Michigan State (50) - 1000, 7-1
- Michigan - 933, 10-2
- Minnesota Duluth - 809, 10-2
- Denver - 765, 6-3-1
- Penn State - 758, 9-3
- North Dakota - 721, 7-3
- Wisconsin - 691, 7-1-2
- Maine - 659, 6-3-1
- Western Michigan - 639, 5-5
- Quinnipiac - 545, 6-3-2
- Northeastern - 463, 7-1
- UMass - 415, 7-4
- Boston University - 407, 5-5-1
- UConn - 346, 4-4-2
- Providence - 326, 4-3-2
- Minnesota State - 189, 4-2-4
- Colorado College - 170, 6-3-1
- Boston College - 147, 4-4-1
- Dartmouth - 113, 4-0
- Cornell - 107, 2-2
Others receiving votes: Ohio State 102, Miami 78, Union 38, Michigan Tech 25, St. Cloud State 16, Omaha 14, Bentley 8, Harvard 8, Bemidji State 5, Holy Cross 2, RIT 2, Arizona State 1.