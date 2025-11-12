How to Watch No 18 Boston College Men's Hockey's Series Against No 12 UMass
The No. 18 Boston College Eagles (4-4-1, 2-2-0 HE) men’s hockey team is getting ready for a Top 20 showdown with the No. 12 UMass Minutemen (7-4, 1-2 HE) this weekend.
Boston College will enter the series with some momentum as it is coming off a series sweep of the Vermont Catamounts this past weekend.
In the first game, BC held a 1-0 lead until the final five minutes of regulation when Vermont tied things up at 1. Eagles forward Landan Resendes knocked in the game-winner at 18:30 to earn the win.
In the second game, the Eagles shut out the Catamounts and had scores from forward Will Vote, forward Jake Sondreal, defenseman Nolan Joyce, defenseman Lukas Gustafsson, and forward Will Moore.
As for UMass, the team is coming off a series split with the No. 8 Maine Black Bears last week. The Minutemen fell to the Black Bears 6-2 in the first game of the series and won the finale 4-0.
UMass has had an impressive start to its 2025-26 campaign. On top of the split with Maine, the team has earned a series sweep of Northern Michigan, split series with Omaha and No. 20 Cornell, defeated Stonehill and Bentley, and has lost to No. 11 Northeastern.
The last time these two teams met was for a series last season from Feb. 14-15. UMass won the opening contest 3-2 and Boston College took the second 4-1.
This weekend’s series is a home-and-home. The first game will be at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., and the finale will be at Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UMass:
Who: Boston College Eagles and UMass Minutemen
When: Friday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET
Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Friday) and Mullins Center, Amherst, Mass. (Saturday)
TV: NESN (Friday) and ESPN+ (Saturday)
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
