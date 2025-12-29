Live Updates For No. 13 Boston College Men's Hockey's Game vs Lake Superior State

The No. 13 Boston College Eagles (10-6-1, 7-3-0 HE) men’s hockey team takes on the Lake Superior State Lakers (6-12-1, 3-9-0 CCHA) in the third place game of the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off on Monday evening.

In the first round, Boston College lost to the No. 7 Western Michigan Broncos 5-3 on Sunday night.

The Eagles attempted a late comeback as they scored two goals in the third period, but an empty netter in the final 30 seconds sealed the game for the Broncos.

Lake Superior State lost its first round game to the No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers 3-2 on Sunday evening.

The Lakers had the 2-1 lead midway through the second period, but the Badgers scored two unanswered goals, one in the second and one in the third, to pick up the victory.

This will be the third meeting between the two teams. The all-time series is knotted at one game apiece.

Boston College will be down five players in the contest. James Hagens, Teddy Stiga, and Luka Radivojevic will not play as the trio are competing in the World Juniors. Oskar Jellvik and Andre Gasseau are both out with injuries.

Jan Korec will start in the net over Louka Cloutier. On Sunday night, Cloutier allowed four goals and recorded 21 saves (an .840 save percentage) in the team’s loss.

Wisconsin and Western Michigan will play in the championship game tonight.

Live Updates:

Pregame

Jan Korec will start in the net for Boston College over Louka Cloutier. The Eagles will still be down James Hagens, Teddy Stiga, and Luka Radivojevic due to the World Junior. Oskar Jellvik and Andre Gasseau are still out with injuries.

Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Lake Superior State Lakers

When: Monday, Dec. 29 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wis.

TV: BIG+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Lake Superior State: The Lakers fell to the Wisconsin Badgers 3-2 in the first round of the classic on Sunday evening.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles dropped their first game of the event to the Western Michigan Broncos 5-3 on Sunday night.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Dec. 29, 1983. Boston College defeated Lake Superior State 6-4.

