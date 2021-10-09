Boston College Defeats Quinnipiac in Penalty Shots

It will go down as a tie in the record book, but Boston College wins the game

Boston College men's hockey started the season off on the right foot, with a 2-2 tie against the Quinnipiac Bobcats in the first game of the Ice Breaker Challenge. Casey Carreau and Eamon Powell scored the two penalty shots for the Eagles to technically earn the win. However, due to the rules around this game, the results go down as a tie for both programs.

Jerry York's squad came out firing with a first period goal by Colby Ambrosio, who knocked in a rebound off a Marshall Warren. The Eagles added their second goal in the first, Patrick Giles hit a rebound off a defensemen to give BC the 2-0 lead.

Quinnipiac refused to go down though, as Ty Smilanic made it 2-1 late in the second period. The Bobcats knotted it up at 2-2 on a goal by Skyler Brind'Amour. The two teams traded chances throughout the third, but transfer goalie Eric Dop stood tall, stopping 31 of 33 shots.

The tournament wraps on Saturday at 7:30pm against the Holy Cross Crusaders. The game can be found on NESN.

