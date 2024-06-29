Boston College's Dean Letourneau Selected by Bruins in 2024 NHL Draft
Boston College hockey forward Dean Letourneau has been selected as the No. 25 overall pick by the Boston Bruins in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.
The Braeside, Ontario native spent has played two seasons at St. Andrew’s College where he tallied 61 goals and 66 assists for 127 points in 56 games played in the 2023-24 season. Letourneau’s stats ranks the highest on the team for goals and points and the second-highest on the team in assists.
The 18-year-old committed to Boston College in Nov. 2023. He was originally slated to join the Eagles program in 2025-26, however moved up a year and will now come to Chestnut Hill in the fall.
EliteProspects wrote a scouting report on Letourneau prior to the draft in its 2024 NHL Draft guide.
“Letourneau is gigantic, but contrary to other players his size, it doesn’t feel like he’s trapped in his own body,” said EliteProspects. “He moves quite freely, especially because he uses crossover techniques to avoid the long, slower strides, and there’s a good upper-body/lower-body separation and some agility. A lot of his offence consists of downhill attacks where he surveys pressure, drives the net with his range and size, or leverages the attention he receives to find open teammate.”
Other teams Letourneau has played on include the Ottawa Valley Titans U14 AAA and U15 AAA Teams (2018-20), Renfrew Wolves U18 AAA (2021-22), and has had a brief stint with the USHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede where he’s appeared in two games.
He is the first Eagles player to be selected in this year's draft.