Boston College’s Jacob Fowler Named Semifinalist for AAU Sullivan Award
Boston College Eagles men’s hockey goalie Jacob Fowler has been named a semifinalist for the 95th AAU James E. Sullivan Award.
Fowler earned the honor for his performance so far during the 2024-25 season.
During his sophomore campaign, Fowler has allowed 45 goals, recorded a 1.71 goals against average, 662 saves, six shutouts, and a .936 save percentage as well as boasted a 20-5-1 record.
The Melbourne, Fla., native is also climbing up the national rankings. Currently, he ranks fourth in the nation in goalie winning percentage and fifth in goals against average and save percentage.
The Sullivan Award is just one of a handful that Fowler has been nominated for. He was also named a semifinalist for the Mike Richter Award which is given to the best goalie in Division I hockey and is a nominee for the Hobey Baker Award which is given to the best collegiate men’s hockey player.
“We have an incredible group of athletes for this year’s AAU Sullivan Award,” said AAU President Jo Mirza in the official press release. “We’re proud of these athletes for both excelling in their sport as well as being leaders in their communities.”
The 39 semifinalists are from a range of sports including collegiate football, basketball, baseball, track and field, and volleyball and features multiple Team USA members and Olympians.
Fowler is one of two collegiate hockey players to be nominated for the award, joining Michigan State goalie Trey Augustine.
The winner of the award will be announced on April 15 at the New York Athletic Club.