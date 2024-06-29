Boston College's Teddy Stiga Selected by Nashville Predators in 2024 NHL Draft
Boston College hockey forward Teddy Stiga was selected as the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft by the Nashville Predators on Saturday afternoon.
The Sudbury, Mass., native improved his draft stock after an impressive two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and a stellar 2023-24 campaign with the U.S. National U18 Team.
Last season for the USNTDP, Stiga appeared in 27 games and tallied 18 goals and 20 assists for 38 points. His statistics ranked the second highest on the team in goals which was tied with fellow Boston College player James Hagens and points, as well as ranked the third highest in assists.
With the U18 Team, he appeared in 61 games and tallied 36 goals and 43 assists for 79 points during the 2023-24 season. Stiga’s statistics line ranked the third-highest on the team in those three categories.
The 18-year-old has also had stints with the Middlesex Islanders 13U AAA (2019-20), Boston Jr. Eagles 14U AAA (2020-21), Boston Jr. Eagles 16U AAA and Belmont Hill School (2021-22), U.S. National U17 Team and U17 Team (2022-23), and the USA U18 Team (2023-24).
The rising freshman has a busy summer ahead as he is also one of six Boston College hockey players that are set to compete in the 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich., from July 26-Aug. 3.
Stiga committed to the Eagles back in 2022 and joins a program that went 34-6-1 overall including 20-3-1 in conference play, won the Hockey East championship, Providence Regional, and made an appearance in the Frozen Four, falling just shy of a national title to Denver.
Stiga is the second Boston College commit to be drafted, joining Dean Letourneau, who was selected by the Boston Bruins in the first round on Friday.