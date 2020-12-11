Boston College Hockey vs. UConn: Preview & Predictions

#2 Boston College (4-0) is off to their hottest start since 2002 when they face off against UConn this weekend in a home and home. The Huskies (0-1-1) return to action after having the last two weekends off. They started the year off with a loss and tie to UMass. Four Eagles are going to miss this game due to World Junior camps, including goalie Spencer Knight, Matt Boldy and Alex Newhook. The shorthanded Eagles however still are bringing a lot of fire power to this game. BC has nine different players averaging at least a point-per-game, and 15 with a point on the year.

2020-21 Records: BC: 4-0-0 , UConn 0-1-1

Recent Head to Head: Boston College holds a five game win streak against former assistant coach Mike Cavanaugh

When: Friday: at BC 6pm, Saturday: at UConn at 3:30pm

How To Watch & Listen: Both games will be televised on NESN and streamed on SportsLive (CollegeSportsLive.com) outside New England. Radio coverage is on WEEI 850-AM and BCEagles.com with Jon Rish and Andy Powers and begins fifteen minutes before the puck drops.

Keys to the Game

1. Keep up the pressure: Boston College is averaging 5.5 goals per game early in the season to lead the country. Not many programs are going to catch them if they are playing at their peak. As mentioned above the scoring is coming from everywhere, if they can continue to put pucks on net they are going to be hard to beat.

2. Backups step up. With Knight missing the game due to camp, it will be up to either Jack Moffatt or true freshman Henry Wilder to step up. It would be unfair to expect them to play to the level the starter has been playing, but if they can prevent easy goals they should have the Eagles in position to win.

3. Powerplay Improvement. Boston College has been incredible on both ends of the ice this year, but have struggled with one area: power plays. They are 1-12 on the year, an 8% success rate. Need to improve here, and this could be a good weekend to get that started.

AJ's Predictions: Boston College has been a freight train through the first two weeks, but this week could be different. They are missing their scoring leader from last year and starting goalie. The offense has shown through the first four game that they can be diverse and scoring can come from anywhere. But winning two games with their backup goalie could be tricky. Expect Boston College to win both, but these are not going to be easy win.

Friday: Boston College 4 UConn 3

Saturday: Boston College 5 UConn 3

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com