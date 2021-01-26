After Up and Down Series Against UConn, BC Men's Hockey Remains #1

Boston College men's hockey had an up and down weekend in their two game weekend series against UConn. In Friday's game at Kelley Rink, the Eagles jumped out to an early lead, built up a 3-1 lead with only three minutes left, but watched it fall apart, with the Huskies eventually tying the game with under a minute left. UConn earned the extra point in overtime winning the shoot out.

Saturday's game in Storrs was a different story for Boston College. Boston College again jumped out to a 3-1 lead, led by goals by Harrison Roy, Casey Carreau and captain Marc McLaughlin. The Eagles were able to weather another barrage by UConn, only allowing one more goal, before Yale transfer Jack St. Ivany scored his first goal in the maroon and gold. With the 4-2 win Boston College head coach Jerry York earned his 1100th win as a head coach.

The bigger news is that even with the overtime loss, Boston College remained in first place in the latest USCHO/USA Today polls. In the poll, the Eagles have 19 first place votes while Minnesota State and North Dakota combine for 19. The margin of error for the Eagles is very slim as they 764 points while North Dakota has 745.

Hockey East has changed their scheduling format, and will be releasing it week by week. They have yet to announce this weekend's schedule. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com