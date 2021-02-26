1 Boston College vs. #9 UMass: Preview & Prediction

Boston College men's hockey (15-3-1) has only one other team on the docket this weekend, as Greg Carvel and his UMass Minutemen head to Kelly Rink for a huge matchup. The Minutemen are scorching hot right now, riding a three game winning streak and unbeaten in their last five. However, BC is playing extremely well on their own, holding a 10-1-1 run over their last twelve. This game has big Hockey East tournament implications, as BU is nipping at BC's heels for the top spot in the conference.

2020-21 Records: Boston College (15-3-1), UMass Amherst (12-5-3)

Recent Head to Head: Boston College is 4-0, including a sweep in the opening series of the 2020-21 season. Boston College leads the all-time series with UMass 68-16-3 with a 32-7-1 head-to-head advantage dating back to 2008

When: 7pm on Friday at Boston College

Three Keys To The Game

1. Knight Time. No matter what happens in front of him, if Spencer Knight plays to his capability BC will be hard to beat. The goalie holds a 22-1-2 in his last 25 starts, and after last weekend added his 8th career shut out. Dominant goal tending can take teams far in post season play, if Knight continues that tonight, BC will be in great shape to continue their run.

2. Continued Improvement on Power Play: One of BC's biggest issues this season had been it's powerplay, but it has improved remarkably of late. The Eagles are on an 8 for 25 run on power plays, which if they continue will make them lethal. The big difference maker? Alex Newhook, who has scored with a man advantage in all four games since returning. UMass won't give up easy goals though on the kill, as they lead the country with a 91.9% kill rate.

3. Continue the Assault. Last Saturday Boston College put 59 shots on goal against Maine, as the offense was relentless. Maine's goalie stopped all but three of those shots. If BC can get that kind of pressure against whichever goalie UMass plays (Flip Lindberg or Matt Murray) they will control the game.

AJ's Prediction: In terms of big matchups this season, this could be the biggest. Two top 10 teams facing off with possible Hockey East tournament seeding in the balance. They are both red hot clubs, playing their best hockey of the season. If you have nothing on your docket tonight, turn on this game. It could turn out to be a classic.

Boston College 3 UMass 2

