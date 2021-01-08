Boston College vs. UNH: Preview and Predictions

Boston College men's hockey returns to action on Friday and Sunday as they play a home and home against the UNH Wildcats. The Eagles (5-1-0) have not played a game since December 12th when they lost to the UConn Huskies. The Wildcats (2-3-1) were shut out on Wednesday against UMass. These two teams were scheduled to play in the opening weekend but the games were postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case on the Wildcats.

The big news for the Eagles will be the return of four players from the World Juniors, as medalists Alex Newhook, Spencer Knight, Drew Helleson and Matt Boldy all will be returning. The Eagles will also get defenseman Jack St. Ivany, the Yale transfer, who will suit up for the first time.

Recent Head to Head: BC hasn't lost at Conte to New Hampshire in more than nine years (Nov. 5, 2010) and is unbeaten in its last 11 home meetings in the series (9-0-2).

When: Friday: at BC 7pm, Sunday at UNH 4pm

Three Keys

1. The Dark Knight - One of my concerns going into this game was rust, after not playing for almost a month. However, when you have a transcendent goalie like Knight who was incredible in the WJC's, that might not matter. Knight has a big game against any team on this schedule and BC will win.

2. Wear them down. This Eagles team is loaded, and with the entire squad active for this game, BC most likely can just continue to roll with solid play. UNH on the other hand is playing 3 games in six days all against Top 10 schools. This is not going to be easy for the Wildcats.

3. Bring the Heat. Before the nearly month layoff, Boston College was one of the top schools in the country in almost every conceivable offensive statistic. UNH does not have the firepower to match them, if BC can continue that sustained pressure they should roll this weekend and continue to flummox a Wildcat squad that historically has little success against the Eagles.

AJ's Predictions: Boston College had time off, but this team is too good to let them impact them. Expect the BC to sweep UNH and get the next phase of this season off on the right foot.

Friday: Boston College 4 UNH 1

Sunday: Boston College 5 UNH 0

