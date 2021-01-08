FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+
Search

Boston College vs. UNH: Preview and Predictions

A look at this weekend's games against the Wildcats
Author:
Publish date:

Boston College men's hockey returns to action on Friday and Sunday as they play a home and home against the UNH Wildcats. The Eagles (5-1-0) have not played a game since December 12th when they lost to the UConn Huskies. The Wildcats (2-3-1) were shut out on Wednesday against UMass. These two teams were scheduled to play in the opening weekend but the games were postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case on the Wildcats.

The big news for the Eagles will be the return of four players from the World Juniors, as medalists Alex Newhook, Spencer Knight, Drew Helleson and Matt Boldy all will be returning. The Eagles will also get defenseman Jack St. Ivany, the Yale transfer, who will suit up for the first time. 

Recent Head to Head: BC hasn't lost at Conte to New Hampshire in more than nine years (Nov. 5, 2010) and is unbeaten in its last 11 home meetings in the series (9-0-2).

When: Friday: at BC 7pm, Sunday at UNH 4pm

How To Watch & Listen: Friday's game will be televised on NESN and streamed on SportsLive (CollegeSportsLive.com) outside New England, Sunday's game will only be available on the aforementioned link. Radio coverage is on WEEI 850-AM and BCEagles.com with Jon Rish and Andy Powers and begins fifteen minutes before the puck drops.

Follow Along: We will be watching the game and giving our feedback here on the site during the game. But you can also follow us on Twitter @BostonCollegeSI 

Three Keys

1. The Dark Knight - One of my concerns going into this game was rust, after not playing for almost a month. However, when you have a transcendent goalie like Knight who was incredible in the WJC's, that might not matter. Knight has a big game against any team on this schedule and BC will win. 

2. Wear them down. This Eagles team is loaded, and with the entire squad active for this game, BC most likely can just continue to roll with solid play. UNH on the other hand is playing 3 games in six days all against Top 10 schools. This is not going to be easy for the Wildcats.

3. Bring the Heat. Before the nearly month layoff, Boston College was one of the top schools in the country in almost every conceivable offensive statistic. UNH does not have the firepower to match them, if BC can continue that sustained pressure they should roll this weekend and continue to flummox a Wildcat squad that historically has little success against the Eagles. 

AJ's Predictions: Boston College had time off, but this team is too good to let them impact them. Expect the BC to sweep UNH and get the next phase of this season off on the right foot.

Friday: Boston College 4 UNH 1

Sunday: Boston College 5 UNH 0 

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

_big_AG8I4657
Hockey

Boston College vs. UNH: Preview and Predictions

camschwartz
Basketball

Eagles Stun Notre Dame With Furious Comeback, Get First ACC Win 64-61

DavidBailey
Football

Locked on Boston College: Change the ACC Scheduling Format

DonBrown
Football

Former BC Defensive Coordinator Don Brown Hired by Arizona Wildcats

selahbrown
Recruiting

Recent '22 Kentucky Offer Sees "Great Program" at Boston College

USATSI_15291129_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Duke 83 Boston College 82: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

PittBC_Preview-5f81f9c293eaa218d7391235_Oct_10_2020_18_19_23
Football

WR Justin Bellido Transfers to Notre Dame College

USATSI_15251733_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Locked on Boston College: Basketball Blues-Duke Edition

USATSI_15387866_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College Fails To Finish Off Duke, Falls 83-82 to Blue Devils