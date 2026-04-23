Boston College Women’s Hockey Adds Two-Time National Champion Transfer from Wisconsin

Boston College head coach Katie Crowley begins to retool the roster after a disappointing exit in the quarterfinals of the Hockey East tournament with the addition of Grace Bickett from Wisconsin, the first transfer to join the Eagles this offseason. The defensewoman comes to Chestnut Hill with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

In two seasons at Wisconsin, Bickett appeared in 24 games and registered three points on a goal and a pair of assists. Bickett saw an increased role on a depleted Badger roster this spring while four skaters were in Milan for the Olympic Games, featuring in nine consecutive games between January and February as part of her 17 games played in the 2025-26 season. The defensewoman departs Madison as a two-time NCAA champion and a WCHA champion, appearing in two postseason games in 2024-25 to help guide the Badgers to a conference championship

Prior to arriving in Madison, Bickett spent five seasons playing for Orono High School in Minnesota. In her half-decade with the Spartans, the puck moving defensewoman set the school record with 123 assists and was named to the All-Minnesota team as a junior and senior. In her junior season, she racked up 39 points, including 34 assists as Orono advanced to the state championship game for the first time in school history. An impressive high school career in one of the nation’s most competitive states caught the attention of USA Hockey, with Bickett being invited to USA Hockey player development camps three times.

The defensewoman directly fills the roster spot of Shea Frost, who entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer after appearing in 21 games as a senior. Frost remains in the portal and is yet to commit to a school or announce if she will be continuing her collegiate career for a fifth season. In addition to Frost, Alanna Devlin announced her decision to enter the transfer portal earlier this month, on the final day it was open. Devlin, who posted two goals and five assists as the Eagles’ third line center in 2025-26, has committed to Penn State for the 2026-27 season and has two years of eligibility left. The Nittany Lions reached the Frozen Four for the first time in program history this spring before falling in overtime to Bickett’s Wisconsin squad.

In addition to the outgoing transfers, six Eagles have exhausted their NCAA eligibility. On the blue line, Cailin Flynn and captain Jade Arnone depart after four seasons with Boston College, leaving multiple open slots in the line chart for Bickett and the incoming freshman class, including Pénélope Lavoie from the JWHL’s Stanstead College, to fill.

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