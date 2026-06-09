Boston College Men's Hockey Set to Play Three Games With UMass in 2026-27
Boston College men’s hockey has added more games to its 2026-27 schedule.
The Eagles are set to play three games with the UMass Minutemen during the regular season.
The first two games will be a part of a home-and-home series from Nov. 13-14. Boston College will play at UMass on Nov. 13 and host the Minutemen on Nov. 14.
The third game is a standalone game on March 5 and will be at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. The contest also marks UMass’ final regular season game of the 2026-27 campaign.
Last season, Boston College and UMass met three times and the Eagles took the season series 2-1.
During the matchups, the Eagles swept the Minutemen in their series from Nov. 14-15, 2025, 7-3 and 4-0. The two met for a final game on March 5 at Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass., which UMass won 2-1.
The games are three of five that have been announced recently.
On Friday, New Hampshire announced its schedule for next season which features two games against Boston College, a game at BC on Jan. 22, 2027, and a game at UNH on Jan. 23.
Boston College will announce its full 2026-27 schedule at a later date.
2025-26 Boston College Men's Hockey Results:
Oct. 3: vs. Quinnipiac- L 4-3
Oct. 9-10: at Minnesota- W 3-1, T 2-2
Oct. 17: at RPI- W 5-1
Oct. 24: vs. Denver- L 7-3
Oct. 30: vs. Northeastern- L 4-1
Oct. 31: at Northeastern- L 3-0
Nov. 7-8: at Vermont- W 2-1, W 5-0
Nov. 14: vs. UMass- W 7-3
Nov. 15: at UMass- W 4-0
Nov. 21-22: vs. Maine- W 7-3, L 3-0
Nov. 28: vs. Notre Dame- W 5-3
Dec. 5: at UMass Lowell- W 3-1
Dec. 6: vs. UMass Lowell- W 3-1
Dec. 28: vs. Western Michigan (Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off)- L 5-3
Dec. 29: vs. Lake Superior State (Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off)- W 4-3
Jan. 9: vs. Stonehill (exhibition)- W 8-2
Jan. 16: vs. Providence- L 4-3 (OT)
Jan. 17: at Providence- L 4-3
Jan. 23: vs. New Hampshire- W 5-2
Jan. 24: at New Hampshire- W 3-0
Jan. 30: at Boston University- W 4-1
Feb. 2: vs. Harvard (Beanpot)- W 5-1
Feb. 6: vs. Vermont- L 6-1
Feb. 9: vs. Boston University (Beanpot)- W 6-2
Feb. 13: at Merrimack- L 4-2
Feb. 14: vs. Merrimack W 4-2
Feb. 20: vs. UConn- W 5-2
Feb. 21: at UConn- W 2-1 (OT)
Feb. 27: at Boston University- L 3-1
Feb. 28: vs. Boston University- L 5-1
March 5: at UMass- L 2-1
March 7: vs. Northeastern- L 4-2
March 14: vs. Maine (Hockey East Quarterfinals)- W 5-0
March 20: vs. UConn (Hockey East Semifinals)- L 4-3 (OT)
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1