Boston College Men's Hockey Set to Play Three Games With UMass in 2026-27

Boston College men’s hockey has added more games to its 2026-27 schedule.

The Eagles are set to play three games with the UMass Minutemen during the regular season.

The first two games will be a part of a home-and-home series from Nov. 13-14. Boston College will play at UMass on Nov. 13 and host the Minutemen on Nov. 14.

The third game is a standalone game on March 5 and will be at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. The contest also marks UMass’ final regular season game of the 2026-27 campaign.

In a shameless play for licks and likes, here’s your first l̶i̶c̶k̶ look at our 2026–27 schedule!



🔗: https://t.co/iwUlbrGDVi#NewMass x #Flagship🚩 pic.twitter.com/YtvdJZsmlI — UMass Hockey (@UMassHockey) June 8, 2026

Last season, Boston College and UMass met three times and the Eagles took the season series 2-1.

During the matchups, the Eagles swept the Minutemen in their series from Nov. 14-15, 2025, 7-3 and 4-0. The two met for a final game on March 5 at Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass., which UMass won 2-1.

The games are three of five that have been announced recently.

On Friday, New Hampshire announced its schedule for next season which features two games against Boston College, a game at BC on Jan. 22, 2027, and a game at UNH on Jan. 23.

Boston College will announce its full 2026-27 schedule at a later date.

2025-26 Boston College Men's Hockey Results:

Oct. 3: vs. Quinnipiac- L 4-3

Oct. 9-10: at Minnesota- W 3-1, T 2-2

Oct. 17: at RPI- W 5-1

Oct. 24: vs. Denver- L 7-3

Oct. 30: vs. Northeastern- L 4-1

Oct. 31: at Northeastern- L 3-0

Nov. 7-8: at Vermont- W 2-1, W 5-0

Nov. 14: vs. UMass- W 7-3

Nov. 15: at UMass- W 4-0

Nov. 21-22: vs. Maine- W 7-3, L 3-0

Nov. 28: vs. Notre Dame- W 5-3

Dec. 5: at UMass Lowell- W 3-1

Dec. 6: vs. UMass Lowell- W 3-1

Dec. 28: vs. Western Michigan (Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off)- L 5-3

Dec. 29: vs. Lake Superior State (Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off)- W 4-3

Jan. 9: vs. Stonehill (exhibition)- W 8-2

Jan. 16: vs. Providence- L 4-3 (OT)

Jan. 17: at Providence- L 4-3

Jan. 23: vs. New Hampshire- W 5-2

Jan. 24: at New Hampshire- W 3-0

Jan. 30: at Boston University- W 4-1

Feb. 2: vs. Harvard (Beanpot)- W 5-1

Feb. 6: vs. Vermont- L 6-1

Feb. 9: vs. Boston University (Beanpot)- W 6-2

Feb. 13: at Merrimack- L 4-2

Feb. 14: vs. Merrimack W 4-2

Feb. 20: vs. UConn- W 5-2

Feb. 21: at UConn- W 2-1 (OT)

Feb. 27: at Boston University- L 3-1

Feb. 28: vs. Boston University- L 5-1

March 5: at UMass- L 2-1

March 7: vs. Northeastern- L 4-2

March 14: vs. Maine (Hockey East Quarterfinals)- W 5-0

March 20: vs. UConn (Hockey East Semifinals)- L 4-3 (OT)

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