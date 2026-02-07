Boston College Women’s Hockey Defeats No. 13 Holy Cross 4-3 in Overtime

WORCESTER, Mass. - After needing overtime last Sunday to snap a two game skid, Boston College would once again need the extra frame, this time to take down a Holy Cross squad ranked for the first time in program history.

Holy Cross got the scoring started as a shot from Alex Moreau trickled by Grace Campbell after the senior goaltender thought she had gloved the shot. The miscue would be the only mark on Campbell’s otherwise stellar first two periods of play, saving 27 of 28 shots over that span.

With Boston College on the powerplay, Olivia Maffeo backhanded home a rebound off of Sammy Taber's shot to knot the contest at one. The goal marked the third straight game Maffeo opened the scoring for the Eagles and moved her into a tie for third on the team with eight goals.

Over the first five minutes of period three, Holy Cross seized control with a pair of goals. Violet Carroll opened the period with a goal off of an assist from Alex Moreau just 36 seconds in. Amanda Asalan would double the advantage five minutes into the period with a powerplay goal off a feed from Emily Crovo. The period proved to be an uncharacteristic stretch for Grace Campbell, stopping just three shots all period after a strong start to the contest.

In the waning seconds of a powerplay midway through the final frame, Maxim Tremblay threw a shot on net from the center of the blueline, looking for a deflection or a rebound opportunity. Brooke Loranger managed to read the shot through a screen from Lauren Glaser but was unable to secure the puck before the sophomore jammed the rebound home.

With under four minutes remaining, the Boston College powerplay struck for the third time as the Eagles drew level with just seconds remaining on the powerplay. The Eagles cycled the puck around the zone before Sage Babey found Jade Arnone open with space to send a slap shot towards the net. The captain drilled it by Loranger to tie the game at three, making it two straight games Arnone recorded a goal after failing to record one in the first 27 games of the season.

With 90 seconds remaining in overtime, Olivia Maffeo collected the puck in the Boston College end before driving through the neutral zone. The sophomore took the puck coast to coast, entering the zone on the left side of the attacking zone before making her way across the ice finding enough room to fire a shot bar down to give the Eagles the win and the season series over the Crusaders.

The extra point could provide crucial as head to head results are the first tie breaker for Hockey East playoff seeding. With the result, Boston College pulled within two points of Holy Cross for third place in the standings, with the Eagles having five games remaining opposed to just four for the Crusaders.

Boston College improves to 13-15-1 overall and 11-7-1 in Hockey East play, while Holy Cross falls to 18-9-2 and 10-8-2 in league play. The Crusaders will remain at home for a senior night matchup with New Hampshire. An opportunity for a third straight win and a second ranked win of the weekend awaits the Eagles as they travel to Storrs to face No. 6 Connecticut.

