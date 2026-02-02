Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 16

The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team won its only game scheduled last week.

The Eagles picked up a 4-1 road win over the Boston University Terriers on Friday night at Agganis Arena to increase its win streak to three games and improve to 14-8-1 overall as well as 10-5-0 in Hockey East play.

Forward Andre Gasseau, forward James Hagens, forward Dean Letourneau, and forward Brady Berard each scored a goal in the victory for the Eagles. Goalie Louka Cloutier tallied 33 saves, a .971 save percentage, and allowed BU’s one goal early in the third period.

With the win, Boston College moved up two spots to No. 11 in this week’s USCHO poll with 442 points.

Michigan kept its place as the No. 1 team with 48 first-place votes and 998 points while Michigan State grabbed the remaining two first-place votes and 951 points to sit at No. 2. North Dakota placed at No. 3 with 879 points, followed by Western Michigan at No. 4 with 845 points, and Quinnipiac at No. 5 with 738 points.

Five Hockey East teams made the rankings this week. Joining Boston College is Providence at No. 7 with 706 points, UConn at No. 12 with 437 points, Maine at No. 18 with 126 points, and UMass at No. 19 with 96 points.

UMass was the only new team to enter the rankings this week.

Two additional conference teams received votes. Boston University picked up 15 votes, the fourth-most among non-ranked teams, and Northeastern received four votes.

Local schools Harvard and Bentley also received votes. Harvard recorded 45 votes and Bentley got 16. The only un-ranked program to have more votes than the pair is Miami Ohio which got 50.

Below are the full rankings for this week.

2025-26 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 17 Poll:

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

Michigan (48)- 998, 22-4-0 Michigan State (2)- 951, 21-5-0 North Dakota- 879, 20-6-0 Western Michigan- 845, 19-7-0 Quinnipiac- 738, 20-5-3 Penn State- 732, 18-8-0 Providence- 706, 16-7-2 Denver- 612, 16-11-2 Cornell- 608, 16-5-0 Minnesota Duluth- 584, 17-11-0 Boston College- 442, 14-8-1 UConn- 437, 15-7-3 Wisconsin- 436, 15-9-2 Dartmouth- 389, 16-6-1 St. Thomas- 286, 17-8-3 Augustana- 261, 18-7-3 Minnesota State- 154, 15-8-5 Maine- 126, 14-10-2 UMass- 96, 16-10-0 Michigan Tech- 76, 18-10-2

Others receiving votes: Miami 50, Harvard 45, Bentley 16, Boston University 15, Bowling Green 9, Northeastern 4, Union 3, Colorado College 1, RIT 1

